What we know (and don’t know) about the Panthers’ defensive free agents

Between March 17 and March 22 the Panthers signed nine free agents, and at first glance every single one of them could make an impact in 2022. Now that the dust has settled a bit, here’s what we know and don’t know about the key defensive free agents.

Matt Ioannidis, defensive tackle

Age: 28

Experience: 6 years

Drafted: 2016 (fifth round)

PFF grade: 65.4

2021 stats: 16 games, 6 starts, 608 snaps, 38 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 11 quarterback hits

Career stats: 73 games, 40 starts, 175 tackles, 24.5 sacks, 59 quarterback hits

Contract: 1 year, $5.9 million

What we know: He’s a versatile defensive lineman who played defensive end in Washington in 2018 and 2019 and racked up a total of 16 sacks between those two seasons. As a defensive tackle last year his PFF grade of 65.4 was on par with both DaQuan Jones (66.4) and Derrick Brown (64.2).

What we don’t know: Why the Panthers front office only signed him on a 1-year deal. Frankly, given his age and productivity, I would have liked to seen him locked down for two or three years since Carolina lacks depth across the interior defensive line.

Damien Wilson, linebacker

Age: 28

Experience: 7 years

Drafted: 2015 (fourth round)

PFF grade: 44.0

2021 stats: 17 games, 17 starts, 106 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks

Career stats: 110 games, 68 starts, 381 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks

Contract: 2 years, $6.9 million

What we know: Wilson is coming off career highs of 106 tackles and three sacks in his one-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Over the last three years he has played in 46 of a possible 49 games, all starts.

What we don’t know: Sure, the 106 tackles from last year look nice, but is he that much of an upgrade over Jermaine Carter Jr? Last year Carter registered 88 tackles for the Panthers but scored a very low PFF grade of just 42.6. Damien Wilson had 106 tackles last year but a similar PFF grade to 44.0, so he was basically Carter’s clone. Is Wilson good, or was he just the best option for a bad Jaguars defense last year?

Cory Littleton, linebacker

Age: 28

Experience: 6 years

Drafted: N/A

PFF grade: 47.8

2021 stats: 17 games, 13 starts, 98 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 4 passes defended

Career stats: 95 games, 64 starts, 495 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 30 passes defended

Contract: 1 year, $2.6 million

What we know: Littleton had fantastic back-to-back seasons in 2018 when he recorded 125 tackles with four sacks and made the Pro Bowl, followed by his 2019 campaign when he registered a career-high 134 tackles plus 3.5 sacks. He spent the last two seasons with the Raiders where he had 82 tackles in 2020 and 98 in 2021. Littleton has been around the block a few times but he’s still young enough to have plenty of gas left in the tank.

What we don’t know: Can he recapture the magic from 2018 and 2019, or will he decline further from his less-than-stellar 2021 campaign that resulted in a PFF grade of 47.8? There’s probably a reason why he was only able to command a 1-year, $2.6 million contract on the open market.

Xavier Woods, safety

Age: 26

Experience: 5 years

Drafted: 2017 (sixth round)

PFF grade: 66.4

2021 stats: 17 games, 17 starts, 108 tackles, 10 passes defended, 3 interceptions

Career stats: 77 games, 65 starts, 355 tackles, 28 passes defended, 8 interceptions

Contract: 3 years, $15 million

What we know: After spending his first four years with the Dallas Cowboys, Woods played last season with the Minnesota Vikings and recorded a career-high 108 tackles. PFF graded him as the best run stopper among free agent safeties. Last year he also posted career-highs in passes defended (10) and interceptions (three).

What we don’t know: Just how fun it’s going to be for defensive coordinator Phil Snow to mix and match Woods with Jeremy Chinn. When on the field together for “-and short” running downs, these guys are going to blow up some ball carriers.

Johnny Hekker, punter

Age: 32

Experience: 10 years

Drafted: N/A

PFF grade: N/A

Contract: 3 years, $7.62 million

What we know: Hekker has been one of the league’s best punters throughout his 10-year career. He’s a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro-Bowler.

What we don’t know: Can he hold off Father Time? The last time Hekker received All-Pro or Pro-Bowl honors was 2017 and his performance has been tapering off as of late. Between 2015 and 2019 his yards per punt was consistently above 47 yards per attempt. In 2020 this fell to a career-low 45.6 yards per punt, then last year he set a new career low of 44.2 yards. By way of comparison, the Panthers obscure punter Lachlan Edwards averaged 47.9 yards per punt in 2021. Is Hekker’s name bigger than his leg at this point in his career?