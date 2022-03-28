What we know (and don’t know) about the Panthers’ offensive free agents

Between March 17 and March 22 the Panthers signed nine free agents, and at first glance every single one of them could make an impact in 2022. Now that the dust has settled a bit, here’s what we know and don’t know about the key offensive free agents.

Rashard Higgins, wide receiver

Age: 27

Experience: 6 years

Drafted: 2016 (fifth round)

2021 PFF grade: 54.7

2021 stats: 15 games, 4 starts, 24 receptions, 275 yards, 1 touchdown

Career stats: 82 games, 16 starts, 137 receptions, 1,890 yards, 12 touchdowns

Contract: 1 year, $1.188 million

What we know: Two of his six NFL seasons have been quite solid. In 2018 he had 39 receptions for 572 yards and four touchdowns. In 2020 he hauled in 37 receptions for a career-high 599 yards and four scores.

What we don’t know: Can he emerge as a viable No. 3 receiver behind DJ Moore and Robby Anderson? Terrace Marshall Jr. did little to distinguish himself during his rookie season last year, Brandon Zylstra doesn’t move the needs, and Shi Smith is still probably at least another year away from contributing. The door’s wide open for Higgins to have another 500-plus yard season.

D’Onta Foreman, running back

Age: 25

Experience: 4 years

Drafted: 2017 (third round)

2021 PFF grade: 72.1

2021 stats: 9 games, 3 starts, 133 rushes, 566 yards (4.3 YPC), 3 touchdowns; 9 receptions, 123 yards

Career stats: 26 games, 4 starts, 240 rushes, 987 yards (4.1 YPC), 5 touchdowns; 18 receptions, 239 yards

Contract: 1 year, $2.0 million

What we know: He looks to be a solid power back complement to Christian McCaffrey in the Panthers backfield. Foreman has proved throughout his career that he can be an effective situational back who can grind out over four yards per carry.

What we don’t know: If the Panthers roll with Sam Darnold at quarterback, what impact will that have on Foreman? When Carolina’s offense faces “third-and-short” situations, opposing defenses will be able to load the box anticipating a run, especially if Foreman’s on the field instead of McCaffrey. Can Foreman be effective trying to pick up tough yards in those situations?

Austin Corbett, guard

Age: 26

Experience: 4 years

Drafted: 2018 (second round)

2021 PFF grade: 68.8

Contract: 3 years, $26.25 million

What we know: Hallelujah! While offensive line play isn’t sexy to some NFL fans, Carolina landing Corbett on a 3-year, $26 million deal is one of the team’s more exciting free agent signings in a while. PFF dubbed Corbett as “a top-20 guard in PFF’s wins above replacement metric since 2020” and he’s a huge addition in shoring up the Panthers shaky offensive line. CBS ranked him as the No. 28 overall free agent in 2022.

What we don’t know: There aren’t many red flags here. Corbett’s very good at his position and doesn’t have any recent injury history to be concerned about, so the only question is if he can elevate his play as a Panther and make the Pro Bowl.

Bradley Bozeman, center

Age: 27

Experience: 4 years

Drafted: 2018 (sixth round)

2021 PFF grade: 73.3

Contract: 1 year, $2.8 million

What we know: The Athletic ranked Bozeman as the No. 28 overall free agent in the 2022 class and second best available center. CBS Sports was also high on the former Baltimore Raven ranking him No. 30 overall among free agents. He can play either guard or center. His 2021 PFF grade of 73.3 ranked 11th among NFL centers.

What we don’t know: Why in the world did he and his agent agree to a one-year, $2.8 million contract with the Panthers? Some sources such as CBS Sports projected Bozeman could fetch as much as a 3-year, $27 million free agent deal. Given his solid play and his age, Bozeman’s production-to-cap-hit ratio should be off the charts this year. I just wish general manager Scott Fitterer would have locked him into a multi-year deal.

The summary

Overall I give Scott Fitterer very high marks for improving the offense with these signings. Frankly, I’m flabbergasted that he was able to sign Higgins, Foreman, and Bozeman for a combined $6 million in 2022! Like I said earlier, I would’ve liked to have seen Bozeman locked down for longer than one year, but he still looks like a great signing.

It’s hard to overstate how much of an impact Bozeman and Corbett can make in 2022 if they sustain their level of play from last season. Even if the Panthers don’t address left tackle in the draft or via free agency, a starting line of Brady Christensen, Corbett, Bozeman, Pat Elflein, and Taylor Moton will be such an upgrade from last year.

Throw in a healthy Christian McCaffrey and more stability around Sam Darnold (or Cam Newton, or someone other quarterback), and despite my better judgement I’m getting a little optimistic about 2022.