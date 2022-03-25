NFC South notebook: Unpacking the Matt Ryan move, Panthers bring back defensive haul

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes revolving around each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

In Charlotte, the Panthers brought back a pair of cornerbacks in Rashaan Melvin and Donte Jackson, who comes back to the Panthers on a 3-year deal. The 4-year veteran is also the longest tenured voice in the Panthers secondary. Carolina also re-signed safety Juston Burris to a 1-year deal, according to the team.

The team also signed former Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton to a 1-year, $2.6 million deal that includes $2 million guaranteed, and did a simple restructure on running back Christian McCaffrey’s contract, clearing about $5.5 million in cap space.

If the Panthers do try to snag a quarterback at the NFL Draft in April — possibly Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett or Liberty’s Malik Willis — they’ll have done so having gotten to know the gunslingers. The Panthers are expected to have a presence at the Pro Days of Pickett, Willis, Matt Corral, Cincinnatti’s Desmond Ridder, and more, writes Walker Clement.

General manager Scott Fitterer, head coach Matt Rhule, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan were all in attendance recently for Kenny Pickett’s Pro Day at Pittsburgh.

And finally, Clement updates readers on Carolina’s need for a new left tackle, which may be easier in theory than in practice.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over in Bucs land, Tampa Bay made the Leonard Fournette signing official, as the former Jaguars back will return to the Buccaneers for a third season. The team also announced the signings of Logan Ryan, William Gholston, and Breshad Perriman.

Don’t forget about the Shaq Mason deal, which landed Tom Brady an extra protector in the former New England Patriot. Mike Kiwak takes a look at what Shaq Mason brings to the Buccaneers.

David Harrison asks whether free agency has cleared up the Buccaneers’ draft needs, while Trey Downey & Len Martez tackle the return of Tom Brady after 40 days of retirement in the latest instalment of the Bucs Nation Podcast: Unretiring To Tackle Unfinished Business. Give it a whirl!

Atlanta Falcons

In Atlanta, Dave Choate asks what will happen with stud defensive tackle Grady Jerrett. The team’s biggest remaining star is in the final year of his deal and there’s several different options on the table.

Jeanna Thomas and the Falcoholic crew wrote a nice piece devoted to Matt Ryan listing their favorite memories from the 14-year Matty Ice era (do people still call him that? I genuinely don’t know). Choate also wrote a piece on making sense of the Matt Ryan trade and its aftermath. Meanwhile, the Falcons brass spoke on Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson, and ‘rebuild’ being a bad word in Wednesday’s presser.

After the Deshaun Watson saga, we’re left waiting on an explanation we’re unlikely to get, writes Cory Woodruff, but perhaps the team might find its next quarterback, as the Falcons are reportedly interested in top quarterback prospect Malik Willis.

After the Ryan trade, the team did move quickly to sign quarterback Marcus Mariota to 2-year deal. Mariota previously backed up Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

The team reportedly re-signing safety Erik Harris while free agent linebacker Genard Avery visited on Tuesday. The Falcons also hosted free agent tackle Germain Ifedi and signed former Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter, a good signing of a well-liked former Giant.

The Falcons also re-signed guy who gets the ball Cordarrelle Patterson.

New Orleans Saints

In the Bayou, the Saints grabbed a rookie quarterback to sit behind Jameis Winston in Mel Kiper’s latest mock. That’s also because the team re-signed to a 2-year deal, to which there was significant social media reaction.

That came after now former Saints tackle Terron Armstead agreed to a deal with Dolphins, per reports. In Miami, Armstead will team up with newly acquired wide receiver Tyreek Hill and 100-catch man Jaylen Waddle. Wowsers.

Saints fans may want to check out the available draft prospects to watch after Armstead’s departure. The move definitely sucks for New Orleans but there’s quite a few good tackles in this year’s draft class.

While the Falcons fans are sad to see Matt Ryan head to greener pastures, the Saints fans may not be so cheery. It seems they enjoyed their 14 seasons watching their team play against Ryan.