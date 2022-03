Czikk’s take: Draft a quarterback? Trade for Baker Mayfield? Jimmy Garoppolo?

One by one the quarterbacks on the open market are falling. Deshaun Watson to Cleveland. Matt Ryan to Indianapolis. Carson Wentz to Washington. Marcus Mariota to Atlanta and Mitch Trubisky to Pittsburgh. Even the Saints figured it out this week when Jameis Winston re-signed.

So who’s going to throw the football for the Panthers? God knows Sam Darnold can’t do it. Nor does Cam Newton seem realistic. Could the Panthers reasonable trade for Baker Mayfield? How would you guys all feel about that? What about trading for Jimmy Garoppolo?

Poll How would you solve the Panthers’ quarterback situation? Trade for Baker Mayfield

Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo

Sign the GOAT free agent, Nathan Peterman

Draft: Malik Willis

Draft: Kenny Pickett vote view results 22% Trade for Baker Mayfield (126 votes)

11% Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo (62 votes)

7% Sign the GOAT free agent, Nathan Peterman (42 votes)

32% Draft: Malik Willis (177 votes)

26% Draft: Kenny Pickett (144 votes) 551 votes total Vote Now

This would then allow the team to invest their first round pick on a tackle: maybe Mississippi State’s Charles Cross, N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu or maybe Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning.

If the team does take a quarterback, it looks like more of CSR readers prefer Liberty’s Malik Willis over Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett from last week’s poll, but we didn’t get a significant number of voters.

Anyways, let’s do a quick check up on the mock draft landscape, via the NFL Mock Draft Database. Out of 300 mocks below, Cross remains the favorite pick for the Panthers, commanding 31 percent (93) of all mock selections. Meanwhile, 24 percent of mocks (73) say the Panthers will select Pickett. Another 16 percent (47) of mocks say Liberty quarterback Malik Willis will head to Charlotte.

NC State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu has fallen to fourth place now, commanding 18 of 300 mock picks, just 6 percent of the pie. At this point it seems like the race is fully between Cross, Pickett and Willis.

Mock draft tracker

3/21 Sharp Football Analysis, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/21 Tankathon, Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3/21 SI, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/21 CBS, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/21 NFL Mocks, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/21 NFL Spin Zone, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/21 Walter Football, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/20 Touchdown Wire, Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

3/20 The Draft Network, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/19 Sporting News, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/19 SI, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/19 USA Today, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/19 Pro Football Network, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/19 Drafttek, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/19 CBS, Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3/18 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/18 Draftwire, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/18 Fansided, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/17 CBS, Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3/17 Draftwire, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/17 Pro Football Network, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/17 Pro Football Focus, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/16 Draft Utopia, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/16 Audacity Sports, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/16 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/16 SNY, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/15 Action Network, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/15 NBC Sports Philadelphia, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/15 NFL Draft Lounge, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/15 247 Sports, Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3/15 Buccaneers.com, TRADE!, pick No. 10: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/14 Full Press Coverage, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/14 Dynasty Nerds, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/14 Tankathon, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/14 Draft Countdown, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/14 CBS, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/14 AtlantaFalcons.com, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/14 LA Times, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/14 Touchdown Wire, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/14 Pro Football Focus, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/14 SI, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/14 Football Nick, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/14 Walter Football, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/13 The Draft Network, Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3/12 NFL Spin Zone, Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

3/11 Draft Dive, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/11 For The Win, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/11 Draft ID, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

3/11, Behind The Steel Curtain, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/11 CBS, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/11 Sports Illustrated, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/11 Pro Football Network, Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

3/10 San Diego Union Tribune, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 Blogging The Boys, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 4 For 4, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 M Live, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 NBC Sports Boston, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/10 Draftwire, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/10 The Huddle Report, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/10 Pro Football Network, Kenyon Green, G/OT, Texas A&M

3/10 ClevelandBrowns.com, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 ClevelandBrowns.com, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 ClevelandBrowns.com, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/10 ClevelandBrowns.com, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/10 Fansided, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/10 Loaded Box Podcast, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/10 Primetime Sports Talk, TRADE! Pick No. 10: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/10 Walter Football, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 Fox Sports, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/9 Touchdown Wire, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/9 MLive, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 Sporting News, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/9 Draft Wire, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/9 UPI, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/9 NBC Sports Chicago, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 WKYC, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/9 USA Today, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 The Sports Bank, Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

3/9 Fantasy Pros, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/8 Covers, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/8 McGowan Mania, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/8 Touchdown Wire, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 CBS, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/8 Athlon Sports, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/8 NFL.com TRADE! Pick No. 2, Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

3/8 USA Today, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 Dallas Morning News, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/8 The Game Haus, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 Pro Football Focus, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 Buccaneers.com, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/8 Bleacher Report, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Sports Illustrated, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/7 SB Nation (Dator), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Sports Illustrated, Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

3/7 Sports Illustrated, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/7 CBS, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/7 The Jet Press, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Elite Sports NY, Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3/7 Draft Countdown, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/7 Pro Football Network, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/7 FF Today, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Blue Chip Scouting, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/7 AtlantaFalcons.com, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Draft Kings, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/7 NFL Mocks, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/7 Primetime Sports Talk, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 NFL Spin Zone, Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

3/7 Touchdown Wire, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Walter Football, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/6 Draft Fuel, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/6 Sports Illustrated, Tyler Linderbaum G/C, Iowa

3/6 College Football News, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/4 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/4 Clutch Points, TRADE! Pick No. 4: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/4 Pro Football Network, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/3 Tankathon, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/3 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/3 Fansided, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/2 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/2 Pro Fooball Network, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/2 The Sports Bank, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/2 Fantasy Pros, Tyler Linderbaum G/C, Iowa

3/2 The Draft Network, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/1 All-Time Bets, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/1 Touchdown Wire, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

3/1 Draftwire, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

3/1 Rotoballer, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

3/1 Sporting News, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/1 NFL.com (Brooks), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/1 The Game Haus, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/1 Draftek, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/1 Walter Football, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/28 Sharp Football Analysis (Donahue), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 Sharp Football Analysis (McCrystal), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 Draft Countdown (Bosarge), TRADE! Pick No. 11: Kenyon Green G/C, Texas A&M

2/28 CBS (Wilson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/28 Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 NFL Mocks (Hass), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/28 SNY (Vacchiano), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 DetroitLions.com (O’Hara), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/28 Elite Sports NY (Bamford), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/27 NBC Sports (Nystrom), Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2/27 Primetime Sports Talk (Thompson) TRADE! Pick No. 11: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/26 The Draft Network (Harris), Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2/26 Pro Football Focus (Hodgkinson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/26 NFL Spin Zone (Gurzi), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/25 CBS (Fornelli), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/25 Draftwire (Easterling), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/24 Gridiron Xtra (Pike), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/24 Audacity Sports (Kelly), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/24 CBS Edwards (Edwards), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/24 Pro Football Network (Broback), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/24 Fantasy Data (Oliver) Trevor Penning, G/C, Northern Iowa

2/24 247 Sports (Ryan), TRADE! Houston Deals Deshaun Watson to Carolina for first round pick

2/24 Denver Post, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/24 Baltimore Sun (Doon), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/24 Walter Football (Cherepinksy), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/23 Blogging The Boys (Howman), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/23 CBS (Trapasso), Drake London, WR, USC

2/23 Camden New (Hanich), Tyler Linderbaum G/C, Iowa

2/23 Pewter Report (Ledyard), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/23 Fansided (Weiss), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/23 247 Sports (Freeman), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/22 NFL Network (Jeremiah), Trevor Penning, G/C, Northern Iowa

2/22 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/22 Buccaneers.com (Smith), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/22 Bleacher Report (Buckley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/21 CBS (Wilson), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/21 Draft Countdown (Hallam), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/21 Pro Football Focus (Gayle), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/21 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/21 NFL Mocks (Schyvinck), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/21 Sports Time HQ (Vakassian), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/21 Fantasy Pros (Erickson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/20 Prime Time Sports Talk (Fanelli), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/20 The Draft Network (Parson), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/19 Covers (Caley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/19 Pro Football Network (Fragoza), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/19 NFL Spin Zone (Bedinger), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/19 Bleacher Report (Buckley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/18 CBS (Stackpole), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/18 Sports Illustrated (Dietz), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/18 Blogging The Boys (Martin), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/17 Yahoo! Sports (Edholm), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/17 For The Win (D’Andrea), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/17 CBS (Edwards), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/17 Draftwire (Easterling), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/17 Sports Illustrated (Hanson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/17 Blue Chip Scouting (Hrynyshyn), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/17 Draftek, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/16 San Diego Union Tribune (Brown), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/16 Sports Illustrated (Calihan), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/16 CBS (Trapasso), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/16 Pro Football Network, Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/16 NFL Mocks (Blair), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/16 The Sports Bank (Banks), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/16 Fantasy Pros (Fanelli), TRADE! Commanders pick 6th, Panthers pick 11th: Tyler Linderbaum, G/C, Iowa

2/15 Draft ID (Hicks), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/15 Fox Sports (Rang), Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

2/15 NBC Sports Philadelphia (Roche), Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

2/15 Jets X-Factor (Golden), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/15 USA Today (Davis), Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2/15 The Huddle Report (Johannes), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/15 Buccaneers.com (Vitali), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/15 The Game Haus (Di Tullio), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/15 Bleeding Green Nation (Natan), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/15 Phin Phanatic (Rosero), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/15 Sport DFW (Johnston), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/15 NBC Sports Boston (Perry), Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2/15 CBS (Wilson), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/15 Walter Football (Cherepinsky), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 Sports Illustrated (Thompson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Draft Kings (Simon), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 Athlon Sports (Fischer), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/14 Weekly Spiral (Durgin), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 TWSN (Myers), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 SB Nation (Dator), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/14 The Draft Scout (Miller), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Pro Football Focus (Renner), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 NFL Mocks (Schyvinck), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/14 Elite Sports NY (Bamford), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 College Football News (Fiutak), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/14 NFL Spin Zone (Gurzi), Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

2/14 The Draft Network (Weissman), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Bleacher Report, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/13 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/12 Tankathon, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/12 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/12 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/11 CBS (Fornelli), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/11 NFL.com (Freland), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/11 Sporting News (Iyer), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/11 Saturday Blitz (Muldowney), Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU

2/11 Bleacher Report (Buckley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/10 San Diego Union Tribune (Brown), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/10 CBS (Edwards), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/10 Primetime Sports Talk (Nia), Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/10 FantasyPros (Yates), Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

2/9 DraftWire (Easterling), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/9 CBS (Trapasso), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/9 DraftTek, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/8 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/8 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

2/8 NBC Sports Philadelphia (Mulhern), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/8 NFL.com (Zierlein), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/8 SNY (Vacchiano), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/8 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Kenyon Green, G/C, Texas A&M

2/8 Fansided (Weiss), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/7 Draft ID (Oates), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 CBS (Wilson), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/7 Player Profiler (Carpenter), Sam Howell, QB, UNC

2/7 AtlantaFalcons.com (Blair), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 Draft Kings, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/7 NJ.com (Franklin), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/7 Pro Football Focus (Galina), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/7 NFL Mocks (Edmond), Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

2/7 Bleacher Report (Tansey), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 Fantasy Pros (Bell), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/6 College Football News (Fiutak), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/6 The Draft Network (Marino), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/5 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/5 Pro Football Network (Miller), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/4 NFL Spin Zone (Gurzi), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/4 CBS (Stackpole) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/3 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/3 CBS (Edwards) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/3 Fansided (Weiss) Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/3 Walter Football Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/2 Tankathon Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/2 CBS (Trapasso) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/2 Pro Football Network (Broback) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

1/31 Sporting News (Iyer) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

1/31 CBS (Wilson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/31 Pro Football Focus (Monson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/31 College Football News Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

1/31 Draft Network (Sanchez) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/28 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/27 Draftwire (Easterling) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/26 DraktTek Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

1/26 The Draft Network (Perez) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

1/24 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/24 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/21 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/21 NFL Network (Jeremiah) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/19 Pro Football Network (Olson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/18 SNY (Vacchiano) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 Pro Football Network (Olson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

1/17 Draft Kings Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 PFF (Gayle) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

1/17 The Draft Network (Crabbs) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/15 NY Post (Serby) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh