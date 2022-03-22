How the Panthers won by losing out on Deshaun Watson

Like many of you, I was glued to my phone last week incessantly checking for updates about where quarterback Deshaun Watson would land. The Carolina Panthers were on the short list of possible teams that would need to surrender a trade package of historic proportions to secure the services of the 26-year-old three-time Pro Bowler.

As I was constantly glancing at my phone I was also crossing my fingers and knocking on wooden surfaces hoping the Panthers wouldn’t end up with Deshaun Watson. I didn’t want him as a Carolina Panther. Why?

First, as a fan I just couldn’t have rooted for him based on the accusations he’s facing about patterns of coercive and lewd behavior toward women. Second, the Panthers front office hasn’t created the foundation to successfully build around a player like Watson when considering the assets they would’ve had to send out to bring him in.

A guy I just can’t root for

While Deshaun Watson won’t face criminal charges for sexual misconduct based on the allegations made against him by two dozen women, the details of his case are still deeply troubling. Like most of you, when accusations and denials surface in disturbing cases like Watson’s, I strive to be objective, find information from what I deem to be credible sources, then draw my own conclusions.

After completing this process my conclusion was that I didn’t want anything to do with Deshaun Watson playing for my favorite football team. You are free to disagree. This is simply my personal opinion based on the situation as I understand it.

I didn’t want Watson to be the face of the Panthers franchise because this team is a meaningful source of entertainment, enjoyment, and community in my life. Even though the Panthers have been mired in mediocrity for several years, I find it fun to follow this team, even during its rough patches. If the Panthers had traded for Deshaun Watson I wouldn’t have “quit” the franchise, but I would’ve needed to perform some impressive mental gymnastics to still support the team I care about while being repulsed by its marquee player.

I didn’t want to have the spend the next several years dealing with accusations that the Panthers sold their soul or made a deal with the devil just to hopefully win a few more games. Frankly, I’m disappointed owner David Tepper and the Panthers front office pursued Watson as aggressively as they did given the circumstances. Football is supposed to be a source of entertainment and there’s nothing enjoyable about the dark cloud that hangs over a team when its most visible player is also their most controversial one.

I plan on being a Carolina Panthers fan for life. That long-term commitment would have outlasted Deshaun Watson’s stay in Charlotte.

I’m glad it didn’t have to come to that.

A trade the Panthers aren’t ready for

Even if the Panthers had “won” the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, I’m not convinced trading for him would have been the right football move. Since David Tepper bought the Panthers in 2018 the team has gone 22-43, made a questionable head coaching hire in Matt Rhule, just hired its third offensive coordinator, and general manager Scott Fitterer’s first year on the job produced mixed results. The Panthers front office’s decisions over the last couple of years have stalled the team somewhere in the murky process of an ill-defined rebuild.

Carolina needs to follow the example of the Los Angeles Rams and build the foundation first, then get their franchise quarterback.

Last year the Rams traded two first round picks, a third round pick, and quarterback Jared Goff to acquire quarterback Matthew Stafford from the perpetually underachieving Detroit Lions. The Rams had gone 11-5, 13-3, 9-7, and 10-6 in their four previous seasons before Stafford’s arrival. Los Angeles had built a solid foundation and was one player away from being a title contender. The Rams front office mortgaged their future because they were ready to “win now” if they just had the right quarterback. They made the trade and ended up bringing home the Lombardi Trophy in Stafford’s first season in Los Angeles. The Rams will likely remain competitive in the short term even without the picks they surrendered in the Stafford trade because of their solid foundation.

The 2022 Carolina Panthers are not the 2021 Los Angeles Rams.

Carolina isn’t one player away from being a perpetual contender, especially when considering the price they would’ve had to pay to land Deshaun Watson.

The assets the Cleveland Browns traded away to acquire Watson are staggering. While Cleveland got Watson and a 2024 fifth-round pick, the Browns gave up first-round picks in 2022, 2023, and 2024, plus 2023 third-round and 2024 fourth-round selections. Cleveland also signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million fully-guaranteed contract, which is the most guaranteed money in league history. Watson’s cap hit is $10 million in 2022 then stays at an eye-popping $55 million per year from 2023-2026, per Spotrac.

If the Panthers had committed that many picks and that much cap space to Deshaun Watson with the franchise’s currently shaky foundation, they wouldn’t have been building the next Super Bowl contender like the Rams did with Matthew Stafford.

With this trade the Panthers would’ve been re-building the Detroit Lions.

The Lions made the playoffs just three times in 12 seasons (with zero playoff wins) during Matthew Stafford’s tenure. Over the last few years the Panthers as an organization have operated more like the Lions than the Rams. Landing a franchise quarterback like Deshaun Watson wouldn’t have guaranteed annual playoff appearances for the Panthers, just like Stafford’s presence in Detroit didn’t guarantee success there.

Plus, Deshaun Watson’s own career win-loss history shows he can’t simply strap an unstable team to his back and singlehandedly lead it to the promised land. Through his first three seasons from 2017 to 2019 Watson sported an impressive 24-13 record in games he started. During his 2020 season, however, the Texans became a case study in front office and coaching dysfunction. While Deshaun led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 and made the Pro Bowl during that turbulent year, the Texans still went 4-12.

Yes, Sam Darnold had as many quarterback wins (four) in 11 games with the Panthers last year as Watson did in 16 starts with the Texans in 2020.

Now, the 2022 Carolina Panthers aren’t nearly as dysfunctional as the 2020 Texans, but the front office and coaching staff have been underwhelming in recent years. While Watson’s presence in Carolina would have clearly elevated the offense, the lack of future first round picks and his enormous cap hit would have made it exceptionally difficult to build around him. I haven’t yet seen decisions coming from the Panthers brain trust to give me confidence they could have solved that Rubik’s cube.

While we have no way of knowing what would have happened if Deshaun Watson had come to Carolina, I wouldn’t have been surprised if his experience in Charlotte would have been more like Matthew Stafford’s days in Detroit than Stafford’s recent glory in Los Angeles.

In the end, this wasn’t the right year for the Carolina Panthers to go all-in on an astronomically expensive quarterback.

And, in my opinion, Deshaun Watson wasn’t the right person, either.