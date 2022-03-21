Carolina’s brass doing their homework on quarterbacks in the 2022 draft

If nothing else, we know for certain that the Carolina Panthers are not satisfied with their current quarterback room. Owner David Tepper has made it clear that there will be somebody else under center come September no matter what general manager Scott Fitterer or head coach Matt Rhule have to do to make that happen. That includes considering all of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft for selection with the Panthers sixth overall pick.

While technically the Detroit Lions (second overall) and the New York Giants (fifth overall) could be threats to take a quarterback ahead of the board, they are most commonly projected to select an offensive lineman or any range of defensive players. The current wisdom suggests that the Panthers could have their pick of the quarterback litter at six. That makes this a busy week for the brain trust at the top of Panthers’ organization.

Big week of pro days for the top QBs:

Mon - Kenny Pickett

Tues - Malik Willis

Wed - Matt Corral

Thurs - Desmond Ridder



(Sam Howell’s is next week.) — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 21, 2022

With four of the top prospects having Pro Days this week, expect to hear reports of coaches and executives on the road. The Panthers are expected to have a presence at the Pro Days of Pickett, Malik Willis, Matt Corral, Desmond Ridder, and more. Fitterer, Rhule, offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, and quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan are all in attendance today for Kenny Pickett’s Pro Day at Pitt. Rhule is one of two head coaches present, with the other being the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin, who simply would have had to drive across town.

Carolina GM Scott Fitterer called over Pickett so he can see his hands. Then made him hold the ball for QB coach Ben McAdoo. Seemed pleased with what he saw. — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) March 21, 2022

It is unlikely that all four of those guys will make each Pro Day this week. That won’t necessarily indicate levels of interest from the team. Fitterer will probably have other business in Charlotte that he can’t put off for entire week and Rhule may well have another college coaching clinic to attend.

The Panthers search for upgrades at left tackle and quarterback will continue until they have found success. We can expect to hear them attached to every prospect, piece of trade bait, and free agent out there until they make a big splash or the season starts. No body knows just what their plans are right now, but don’t rule out the possibility of them falling in love with a Pickett or Willis in this year’s draft.