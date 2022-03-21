The Panthers are on the hunt for a left tackle

The Carolina Panthers are in the market for a new left tackle. This won’t come as a surprise to anybody who has watched that position in Charlotte for the last, uh, nine years. The team was connected over the weekend to every big free agent name that has hit the market this off season. That includes Terron Armstead, Duane Brown, La’el Collins, and Eric Fisher.

Unfortunately, being connected to and actually able to secure the services of are a different story. Carolina is also reportedly out of the running for Armstead. He is expected to earn a bigger contract than they are either capable of or willing to hand out. Collins signed with the Bengals yesterday. The Panthers have pulled out of the pursuit for Fisher and there has been little word on their interest in the remaining top prospect: Brown.

That doesn’t leave them with a lot of options, but it does give fans some insight into what the Panthers are trying to do this offseason. For one, they clearly and finally have an interest in upgrading their offensive line after a decade of neglect. For another, they may have interest in a quarterback at the top of the draft.

Upgrading left tackle in free agency would give them the flexibility to draft a young quarterback without having to sit him for a year or nine to keep them healthy while seeking a higher quality of protection than they traditionally field. An immediate improvement would give the team more confidence in starting a potential rookie quarterback immediately. That would give the young talent valuable early reps this offseason while also preventing them from picking up too many habits from other quarterbacks on the roster.

A quarterback isn’t the only thing a free agent left tackle could signify. They could well be targeting an older veteran to mentor any tackle they pick at No. 6 in the draft. A short term deal would allow for growth and development while still insuring an improvement in the Panthers immediate level of play.

Former Seattle Seahawks left tackle Brown could fit the bill in either case. He was a first round draft pick out of Virginia Tech in 2008 by the Houston Texans and traded to the Seahawks in 2017. He is a five-time Pro Bowl selection and has maintained a high level of play throughout his 203 starts. He wouldn’t be a long term solution at the position but his recent play suggests that he would be nothing short of the Panthers’ best left tackle since at least Michael Oher’s first season in Charlotte.

There is still a long list of free agent tackles available, but few of them are true left tackles and fewer still are as talented as Brown. The remainder is a mixed bag of injury histories, unrealized promise, and Mike Remmers.