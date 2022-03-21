NFC South notebook: Deshaun Watson spurns division and the biggest signings

The biggest story this week was former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who spurned the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints to sign with the Cleveland Browns for a fully guaranteed 5-year contract worth $230 million.

It was a little surprising that Watson declined to go with his hometown Falcons, but cash is evidently king in this business. It seems unlikely the other teams were going to match that contract offer and Watson may have simply took the biggest paycheck on the table (although there could be many other reasons why he chose Cleveland).

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes revolving around each team, starting with our Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

In Charlotte, even though the Panthers didn’t land Watson, our Walker Clement takes a look at what’s next for the franchise.

In free agency, the Panthers locked up wide receiver DJ Moore to a 4-year, $72 million contract, while restructuring Robby Anderson’s contract to create an additional $5.8 million in cap space.

The team also signed former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman, former Rams punter Johnny Hekker and former Washington defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis to a 1-year deal. The team also snagged linebacker Damien Wilson to a 2-year deal. Wilson previously played for the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Jaguars since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

More signings included former Vikings and Cowboys safety Xavier Woods to a 3-year deal, re-signing wide receiver Brandon Zylstra to a 1-year deal, signing former Browns wide receiver Rashard Higgins to a 1-year deal, agreeing to terms with former Titans running back D’Onta Foreman, re-signing defensive end Marquis Haynes to a 2-year, $5.5 million deal, re-signing kicker Zane Gonzalez to a 2-year, $4.5 million deal, re-signing safety Sean Chandler to a 1-year deal, a reported deal with free agent guard Austin Corbett, re-signing linebacker Julian Stanford to a 1-year deal, and cutting ties with defensive tackle Morgan Fox and cornerback A.J. Bouye. The Panthers also lost edge rusher Haason Reddick in free agency after he signed a 3-year, $45 million deal with the Eagles.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over in Bucs land, Tampa Bay announced that the team has signed former Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage while also announcing the trade for guard Shaq Mason, pending a physical, from the Patriots. Tampa Bay will send the Patriots their fifth-round selection (No. 170 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Bucs are also signing another ex-Patriot in veteran safety Logan Ryan, who last laced up with the New York Giants. That’s after the Bucs lost starting safety Jordan Whitehead to the Jets.

There’s a ‘very good chance’ Rob Gronkowski signs with the Buccaneers while wide receiver Breshad Perriman re-signed with the team on a 1-year deal. Cornerback Carlton Davis, who Bucs Nation calls the team’s best corner, returns to the Buccaneers on three-year deal while center Ryan Jensen agreed to three-year deal. However, the Bucs did lose guard Alex Cappa to the Bengals.

Atlanta Falcons

In Atlanta, Jeanna Thomas argues that the Falcons deserve all the criticism they’ll get for this Deshaun Watson fiasco after the team lost out on the young quarterback. But what of franchise quarterback Matt Ryan? Matthew Chambers takes a look at potential trade destinations for the longtime Falcon.

The team having lost its best linebacker Foye Oluokun (Jaguars) and a good receiver in Russell Gage (Buccaneers) signifies the Falcons’ transition from the previous regime, writes Allen Strk.

In terms of signings and lost free agents, let’s run down the list. The Falcons gave left tackle Jake Matthews a 3-year extension, re-signed kicker Younghoe Koo to a 5-year, $24.25 million contract extension, released defensive tackle Tyeler Davison, lost long snapper Josh Harris to the Chargers, signed free agent cornerback Casey Hayward to a 2-year deal, signed cornerback Teez Tabor, re-signed defensive lineman Anthony Rush, signed former Bears offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, signed former Bears and Chiefs running back Damien Williams to a 1-year deal, and re-signed cornerback Isaiah Oliver to a 1-year deal.

Oh, also! The Tennessee Titans cut Julio Jones after one season, but don’t expect a Falcons reunion, says Dave Choate.

New Orleans Saints

In the Bayou, Saints head coach Dennis Allen flew to Los Angeles to meet with former All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas. The question also remains whether quarterback Jameis Winston will return to the Saints, writes Temarcus Lang.

A big move for the team was the signing of former New York Jets safety Marcus Maye, who was playing on the franchise tag in New York last season. It’s a 3-year deal worth $28.5 million, with $15 million in guaranteed money. Maye brings a physical, versatile presence to Saints defense, writes Lucas Loffredo.

The Maye signing happened after former Saints safety Marcus Williams agreed to a 5-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Williams was posterized in the infamous ‘Minnesota Miracle’ play involving then Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Saints also reportedly extended the contract of cornerback Bradley Roby and created more cap space with the restructuring of defensive tackle David Onyemata and tackle James Hurst’s contracts. And finally, the team signed former San Francisco 49ers defensive end Kentavius Street, per reports