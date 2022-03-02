Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer fielded questions from the media today at the NFL Scouting Combine, and below is a thread of some of the more notable quotes.
On the quarterback situation...
Fitterer acknowledges that Sam Darnold needs to take the next step, after a rough 2021. Can’t rule him out this year, since there are so many other moving parts at QB.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 2, 2022
But Sam has to play more consistently.
Scott Fitterer very clear: Panthers’ QB job is “open.”— Joe Person (@josephperson) March 2, 2022
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says they are still open to bringing back QB Cam Newton.— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 2, 2022
He said they’ll need to have a conversation with Newton about it and his potential role.
Fitterer says Panthers are looking at all options at QB but calls it a “priority” along with offensive line. pic.twitter.com/fNFiTEeFym— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 2, 2022
#Panthers GM Scott Fitterer on the importance of having an “elite” QB pic.twitter.com/r5CEwBTX8D— Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 2, 2022
Fitterer declined to discuss Deshaun Watson, saying he’s under contract elsewhere.— Joe Person (@josephperson) March 2, 2022
On re-signing free agents...
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer says the Frankie Luvu signing wasn’t insurance in case Haason Reddick doesn’t sign, but indicates they think Luvu can be a starter next year.— Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 2, 2022
Fitterer says they see more potential in Ian Thomas, who hit 20 mph on the GPS. Also, Ben McAdoo thinks they can get more out of him.— Darin Gantt (@daringantt) March 2, 2022
Fitterer says Panthers wound like to re-sign K Zane Gonzalez. P Lachlan Edwards, also a UFA, does not sound like a priority.— Joe Person (@josephperson) March 2, 2022
On the No. 6 pick in the draft...
I asked Fitterer the likelihood of the Panthers actually picking at No. 6. pic.twitter.com/0zyWRWqDsf— Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) March 2, 2022
