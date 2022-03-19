 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Donte Jackson to remain with the Panthers on a three-year deal

The four-year veteran is also the longest tenured voice in the Panthers secondary

By Walker Clement
/ new
NFL: Washington Football Team at Carolina Panthers Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

After testing his value on the open market, free agent cornerback Donte Jackson is set to return to the Carolina Panthers on a three year deal.

Jackson has started 51 games over the last four seasons for the Carolina Panthers, recording 209 tackles, 12 interceptions, one forced fumble, and one sack. He immediately pencils in as the number two corner opposite Jaycee Horn.

The nearly $12M per year value of his contract places him as the 17th highest paid corner with plenty of medium to big names left to sign in what has been a slow moving free agency class at the cornerback position.

More From Cat Scratch Reader

Loading comments...