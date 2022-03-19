Donte Jackson to remain with the Panthers on a three-year deal

After testing his value on the open market, free agent cornerback Donte Jackson is set to return to the Carolina Panthers on a three year deal.

It’s a 3-year, $35.1M deal, source said. Average per year of $11.7M. https://t.co/K1iVjbPCzo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2022

Jackson has started 51 games over the last four seasons for the Carolina Panthers, recording 209 tackles, 12 interceptions, one forced fumble, and one sack. He immediately pencils in as the number two corner opposite Jaycee Horn.

The nearly $12M per year value of his contract places him as the 17th highest paid corner with plenty of medium to big names left to sign in what has been a slow moving free agency class at the cornerback position.