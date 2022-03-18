Panthers sign former LA Rams punter Johnny Hekker

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker. Hekker is a 4-time Pro Bowler and 4-time First Team All-Pro punter who had been with his former team since signing with the then St. Louis Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2012.

In other news: former Rams’ punter Johnny Hekker agreed to terms with the Panthers, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Hekker brings a wealth of experience, not to mention a Super Bowl Ring, to a position that has seem significant volatility for the Panthers in recent years. Hekker has averaged 46.7 yards across his 727 career punts and has also made all one of his one career field goal attempts.