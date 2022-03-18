Panthers sign DJ Moore to 4-year contract extension

The Carolina Panthers are signing wide receiver DJ Moore to a 4-year contract extension.

4 more years ‼️https://t.co/dQgVxY3WAL — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 18, 2022

Moore’s contract was set to expire after next season, but the extension now keeps him under contract through the 2025 season. The extension is worth $51.9 million across the life of that deal with $41 million of that guaranteed. The deal also lowers his cap hit for this season, which frees up more cap space for the Panthers to do something.

Moore is already fourth on the Panthers all time receiving yardage list, and he’s one of just two wide receivers in the NFL to top 1,100 yards in each of the last three seasons (along with Stefon Diggs).

At his current pace, he’ll pass Olsen for third all time in receiving yardage in a couple of years and has an outside chance of catching Mushsin Muhammad for second all time by the end of this contract.