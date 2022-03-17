Panthers sign linebacker Damien Wilson

The Panthers have signed linebacker Damien Wilson to a two-year deal. Wilson has played for the for the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Jacksonville Jaguars since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

LB Damien Wilson to the #Panthers on two-year deal, per his agents at @SPORTSTARSNYC. Coming off a 106-tackle, three-sack season with the #Jaguars. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2022

Wilson was second on the Jaguars last season with 106 total tackles, behind only Myles Jack’s 108. He also recorded three sacks and an interception while starting all seventeen games.

This may not be the last move the Panthers make to shore up the middle of their defense, but Wilson will walk in with the potential to start over anybody else Carolina will likely have on their roster.