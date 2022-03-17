Yeah, we’re still here

It’s Thursday, 8:31 EDT, as I am writing this and Deshaun Watson hasn’t yet made his decision. This is in spite of reports that a trade could have been completed as early as yesterday afternoon. Now, there are hopes that there could be resolution on this saga as early as today. There are also hints that it could drag on into the weekend.

Have a strong feeling we will get some resolution on the Watson trade in the next 24-36 hours. Stand bye. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) March 17, 2022

What we know for certain at this point is that Watson has completed meetings with four teams. Those are the Atlanta Falcons, the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns, and the New Orleans Saints. To have a meeting, each team is supposed to have a trade proposal that was approved by the Houston Texans leadership. Watson’s no trade clause supposedly allows him to pick his destination from there.

Current rumors have either Atlanta or New Orleans in the ‘lead’ but nobody knows for certain. By all accounts, Watson is torn on his decision. No team is definitively out of the running just yet and we can’t even be certain that more teams won’t request meetings today or tomorrow.

We also do not know yet what consequences Watson will face from the league in response to the accusations of sexual assault that have been levied against him by 23 different women. The 22 civil cases about this matter are on going and the NFL is likely to wait for them to progress before stepping in. A suspension is expected, but the estimated length varies widely based on who you talk to. It could be anything from a couple of games to an entire season.

No matter where he goes, or when he can play, the decision over Watson’s destination is holding up the rest of free agency. Multiple other free agent or tradeable quarterbacks won’t go anywhere until this is settled. The same is true for Will Fuller, one of the top available wide receivers, and Terron Armstead, the top left tackle on the market.

What happens next and when are questions that have the entire NFL on the edge of their seats. For all we know, there could be a decision between the time I finish writing this sentence and the time I hit publish. Pray for resolution today, if only so that fans can get on with their regularly scheduled lives of playing with mock drafts and bickering about low level free agent signings.

As always, keep it here and we’ll let you know as soon as we have solid information on the development of this story.