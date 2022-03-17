The Panthers are out of the running for Deshaun Watson

The Panthers went into last season with the singular goal of trading for Deshaun Watson. They have failed in that endeavor as Watson has eliminated the team from contention for his services. The finalists are the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, with a decision expected early next week.

The #Panthers have been informed they are out on a potential trade for #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, per me and @TomPelissero.



That leaves the #Falcons and #Saints. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

The Panthers will now turn their attentions to other available quarterbacks. Options include San Francisco’s Jimmy Garappolo, Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, free agent Cam Newton, Las Vegas’ Derek Carr, and more. They will also focus more specifically on the draft, now that they are more likely to have a pick in the top 100.

Obviously, this is a blow to the team’s biggest plans. The Panthers were all-in on this and couldn’t sell their organization as currently structured to Watson to get him to approve a trade. Keep an eye out for changes stemming from this as Tepper identifies what may have prevented his team from being an attractive destination.