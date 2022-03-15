Panthers agree to terms with Marquis Haynes

The Panthers have agreed to terms with one of their own after letting him test the open market. Edge player Marquis Haynes is expected to sign a two-year, approximately $6M contract with the Panthers when the league year officially opens tomorrow.

Gives him a chance to compete for starting jobs https://t.co/X0JSCoaHNU — Jonathan M Alexander (@jonmalexander) March 15, 2022

This deal reflects the teams strategy of building small at the moment with hopes of bigger move to come. The Panthers will hope Haynes can take a step forward, along with Frankie Luvu, and be able to replace some of the production that left when Haasan Reddick signed with the Eagles.

Haynes was a 2018 fourth round draft pick by the Panthers out of Ole Miss. In his four years with the Panthers, he has seen time in 47 games, recording 54 tackles, eight sacks, and one forced fumble.