David and Nicole Tepper donate $1.2 million to local food banks

Panthers owner David Tepper and his wife Nicole have donated a total of $1.2 million to local food banks across the Carolinas through The Tepper Foundation and the David and Nicole Tepper Foundation, according to a press release from Feeding the Carolinas.

From the inbox this am: David and Nicole Tepper giving $1.2 million to local food banks. pic.twitter.com/pVfOfQXVsD — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 15, 2022

For those who can’t see the image, you can read the text of the press release below:

MEDIA RELEASE The Tepper Foundation and David and Nicole Tepper Foundation Donate Over $1.2 Million to Feeding the Carolinas Food Banks CLEMMONS, NC - (March 15, 2022) — Feeding the Carolinas announced a contribution of over $1.2 million from the Tepper Foundation and David and Nicole Tepper Foundation to support a network of ten local Food Banks across North and South Carolina. These Food Banks provide vital hunger relief for individuals and families affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, economic circumstances and overall food insecurity. “Assisting with essential needs is a critical and important pillar for our Foundations,” said David Tepper. “The need is great, and we are proud to support Food Banks throughout the region.”

