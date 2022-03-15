An argument for eating your vegetables, Dave

The Carolina Panthers are all-in on trading for Deshaun Watson. Their motivation for this course comes, by all accounts, from owner David Tepper’s desperation to have a franchise quarterback. “All-in” in this scenario includes, reportedly, trading any player or combination of players on the Panthers roster in exchange for Watson, as well as letting him lead the expected 2022/2023 head coaching search. That is all on top of the three first round picks, multiple other top 100 picks from the next three drafts, and two to three starters on rookie contracts. As of right now, the most frequently mentioned players are Jeremy Chinn and Brian Burns.

Setting aside those pesky moral considerations in pursuing, let alone succeeding in, a trade for Watson, the pure football cost of such an action is astronomical. In the context of the past three years, it is indicative of a pattern of behavior that implies that David Tepper still thinks he can buy himself out of any hole that he or his lieutenants can dig. That is simply not how the NFL works.

The league has prided itself on an organizational structure that promotes parity across all 32 clubs. While there is no accounting for the actual brains making decisions, the resources those brains have to work with are constant across each team. They get seven draft picks each season and a salary cap that constrains their spending on free agents equally.

The Panthers have made costly mistakes with repercussions that have echoed across successive seasons since their current and ongoing rebuild began in 2020. Cutting Cam Newton to sign Teddy Bridgewater, only to trade for Sam Darnold, only to re-sign Cam Newton has left them precisely nowhere positive in the pursuit of a quarterback of the now or of the future.

Instead, they have accounted for about $40 million of cap space between the 2020-2022 seasons (if they can’t trade Darnold before this season), as well as a 2021 sixth-round pick and 2022 second- and fourth-round picks. The 2021-sixth round pick was recouped by trading Bridgewater to the Broncos last year.

These decisions haven’t been greeted with praise for their forward thinking nature or prudence. Instead, each action this team has taken at the quarterback position has reeked of them grasping at straws and has put the team in debt, relative to their competition, for the following season. The good news is that if you sit pat on Darnold, or at least don’t replace him with anything involving future picks, then you are assured of that mistake not costing your team any resources after this season. You can start 2023 with a clean slate and, likely, a high draft pick to cap off this already extended rebuild.

This isn’t an argument for the team to tank. I want to be very clear about that. The Panthers have most of a decent roster right now outside of the quarterback position. That fact is part of why Houston reportedly views the Panthers as a good trading partner. Carolina is in possession of a talented to promising defense, when healthy, and an offense that is only a couple pieces along the offensive line away from being “just a quarterback away.”

Plenty of teams have found success with a good defense and an offense that minimizes their passer. Hell, Trent Dilfer won a Super Bowl. This is an argument that the Panthers should look at how they got to where they are and realize they have only backed themselves into a corner because they see it that way. Their mistakes at quarterback have consequences for one more season. Ride those out and they are sitting on a young, talented team that might then only be a piece a way from being a sustainable contender.

The bad news is that the Panthers are poised to repeat the same logic of their past mistakes in their next move: borrow limited resources from their future to address a problem that they feel is pressing now. I’ll grant that a Watson trade will be a long term investment. Carolina will get at least three seasons, plus two franchise tag years guaranteed of his services. But that means they won’t have a first round draft pick until after his current contract expires and a salary cap to manage that has historically struggled without a $40 million quarterback held against it. They are also taking away the talented part of “young, talented team” to make the trade in the first place. Meaning they are moving themselves more pieces away from contention in the attempt to acquire one. They want to pay an arm and a leg to buy a hammer three years into constructing a stadium that won’t be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

This trade would also raise offensive linemen from their top priority to, well, still their top priority. Offensive linemen aren’t cheap in free agency or often particularly pro-ready in later rounds of the draft. It seems daft to break the bank for a quarterback and then protect him with hopes and dreams. Imagine the Panthers trying to explain to fans who lived through Cam Newton’s career how they paid what they want to for Watson and then broke him inside of two years because they needed to call Byron Bell out of retirement for cap purposes.

Tom Brady is likely the best quarterback to ever play the game and he didn’t win every year. His success fluctuated based on the structure of his team. Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers were/are similarly great quarterbacks. Manning only won two Super Bowls, Rodgers has only been to one—putting him in the lofty company of the aforementioned Dilfer. Watson is good, but he hasn’t proven to be on their level yet and even their level isn’t sufficient for sustained success without a good team.

What ‘team’ can the Panthers build if they trade away their young core and most of their short term assets for a quarterback who will be thirty before their next first round pick sees the field? If Tepper thinks that firing Matt Rhule three years into a 7-year, $62 million contract is going to be embarrassing then just imagine how he’d feel trading away everything he has for the next three years and having nothing but an injured quarterback to show for it in his by-then seventh year of ownership.

Instead, the Panthers should make valuable draft picks this year and start next season and each season thereafter with a full slate of draft picks (or more targeted trades) and a cap clean of past mistakes by just sitting down to the table they set and eating their damn vegetables for just one season.