Czikk’s take: Cross remains top mock pick, Northern Iowa’s Penning gaining steam

Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross remains the consensus pick for the Carolina Panthers in this year’s NFL draft among mock draft writers. Cross was named as the Panthers’ pick in 82 of 267 different mock drafts, according to NFL Mock Draft Database. That’s a 31 percent piece of the total pie.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett is the second most popular choice, garnering 64 mock picks, or 24 percent of all mocks. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis comes in third, commanding 15 percent of all mock draft picks for the Panthers.

N.C. State tackle Ikem Ekwonu and Notre Dame Safety Kyle Hamilton were each named as the Panthers’ pick in 6 percent of all mocks each.

This week, however, Northern Iowa tackle Trevor Penning appeared in several mocks for the Panthers pick. In the past four weeks, we had hardly seen his name come up. This isn’t unusual to see a new entrant like this, perhaps because mock draft writers often use other mocks drafts published within a few days as a tool to guide their own picks. So, at times you’ll see four of five mocks in a row list the same guy for one team because they’re all using each other as reference points.

Mock drafting is more discussion fodder than actual science. It’s mere opinion and prediction, but the fun thing about tracking them is you really do get to see a good cross-section of opinion, all the way from legacy media outlets like the LA Times down to SB Nation blogs to even more obscure sites.

And so far, it seems like a lot of different individuals who follow the NFL seem to think there’s a good chance the Panthers are about to land their new franchise left tackle.

Now, let’s throw you guys a curve ball for this week’s question. The majority of you want a left tackle, so let’s take that out of the equation:

Mock draft tracker

3/14 Tankathon, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/14 Draft Countdown, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/14 CBS, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/14 AtlantaFalcons.com, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/14 LA Times, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/14 Touchdown Wire, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/14 Pro Football Focus, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/14 SI, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/14 Football Nick, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/14 Walter Football, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/13 The Draft Network, Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon

3/12 NFL Spin Zone, Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

3/11 Draft Dive, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/11 For The Win, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/11 Draft ID, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

3/11, Behind The Steel Curtain, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/11 CBS, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/11 Sports Illustrated, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/11 Pro Football Network, Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

3/10 San Diego Union Tribune, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 Blogging The Boys, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 4 For 4, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 M Live, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 NBC Sports Boston, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/10 Draftwire, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/10 The Huddle Report, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/10 Pro Football Network, Kenyon Green, G/OT, Texas A&M

3/10 ClevelandBrowns.com, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 ClevelandBrowns.com, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/10 ClevelandBrowns.com, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/10 ClevelandBrowns.com, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/10 Fansided, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/10 Loaded Box Podcast, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/10 Primetime Sports Talk, TRADE! Pick No. 10: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/10 Walter Football, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 Fox Sports, Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

3/9 Touchdown Wire, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/9 MLive, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 Sporting News, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/9 Draft Wire, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/9 UPI, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/9 NBC Sports Chicago, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 WKYC, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/9 USA Today, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/9 The Sports Bank, Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

3/9 Fantasy Pros, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/8 Covers, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/8 McGowan Mania, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/8 Touchdown Wire, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 CBS, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/8 Athlon Sports, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/8 NFL.com TRADE! Pick No. 2, Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

3/8 USA Today, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 Dallas Morning News, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/8 The Game Haus, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 Pro Football Focus, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/8 Buccaneers.com, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/8 Bleacher Report, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Sports Illustrated, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/7 SB Nation (Dator), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Sports Illustrated, Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

3/7 Sports Illustrated, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/7 CBS, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/7 The Jet Press, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Elite Sports NY, Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

3/7 Draft Countdown, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3/7 Pro Football Network, Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

3/7 FF Today, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Blue Chip Scouting, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/7 AtlantaFalcons.com, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Draft Kings, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/7 NFL Mocks, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/7 Primetime Sports Talk, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 NFL Spin Zone, Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

3/7 Touchdown Wire, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/7 Walter Football, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/6 Draft Fuel, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/6 Sports Illustrated, Tyler Linderbaum G/C, Iowa

3/6 College Football News, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/4 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/4 Clutch Points, TRADE! Pick No. 4: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/4 Pro Football Network, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/3 Tankathon, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/3 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/3 Fansided, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

3/2 CBS, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/2 Pro Fooball Network, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/2 The Sports Bank, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/2 Fantasy Pros, Tyler Linderbaum G/C, Iowa

3/2 The Draft Network, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/1 All-Time Bets, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/1 Touchdown Wire, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

3/1 Draftwire, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

3/1 Rotoballer, Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

3/1 Sporting News, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/1 NFL.com (Brooks), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/1 The Game Haus, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

3/1 Draftek, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

3/1 Walter Football, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/28 Sharp Football Analysis (Donahue), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 Sharp Football Analysis (McCrystal), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 Draft Countdown (Bosarge), TRADE! Pick No. 11: Kenyon Green G/C, Texas A&M

2/28 CBS (Wilson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/28 Pro Football Focus (Palazzolo), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 NFL Mocks (Hass), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/28 SNY (Vacchiano), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/28 DetroitLions.com (O’Hara), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/28 Elite Sports NY (Bamford), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/27 NBC Sports (Nystrom), Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2/27 Primetime Sports Talk (Thompson) TRADE! Pick No. 11: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/26 The Draft Network (Harris), Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2/26 Pro Football Focus (Hodgkinson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/26 NFL Spin Zone (Gurzi), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/25 CBS (Fornelli), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/25 Draftwire (Easterling), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/24 Gridiron Xtra (Pike), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/24 Audacity Sports (Kelly), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/24 CBS Edwards (Edwards), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/24 Pro Football Network (Broback), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/24 Fantasy Data (Oliver) Trevor Penning, G/C, Northern Iowa

2/24 247 Sports (Ryan), TRADE! Houston Deals Deshaun Watson to Carolina for first round pick

2/24 Denver Post, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/24 Baltimore Sun (Doon), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/24 Walter Football (Cherepinksy), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/23 Blogging The Boys (Howman), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/23 CBS (Trapasso), Drake London, WR, USC

2/23 Camden New (Hanich), Tyler Linderbaum G/C, Iowa

2/23 Pewter Report (Ledyard), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/23 Fansided (Weiss), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/23 247 Sports (Freeman), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/22 NFL Network (Jeremiah), Trevor Penning, G/C, Northern Iowa

2/22 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/22 Buccaneers.com (Smith), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/22 Bleacher Report (Buckley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/21 CBS (Wilson), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/21 Draft Countdown (Hallam), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/21 Pro Football Focus (Gayle), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/21 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/21 NFL Mocks (Schyvinck), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/21 Sports Time HQ (Vakassian), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/21 Fantasy Pros (Erickson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/20 Prime Time Sports Talk (Fanelli), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/20 The Draft Network (Parson), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/19 Covers (Caley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/19 Pro Football Network (Fragoza), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/19 NFL Spin Zone (Bedinger), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/19 Bleacher Report (Buckley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/18 CBS (Stackpole), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/18 Sports Illustrated (Dietz), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/18 Blogging The Boys (Martin), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/17 Yahoo! Sports (Edholm), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/17 For The Win (D’Andrea), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/17 CBS (Edwards), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/17 Draftwire (Easterling), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/17 Sports Illustrated (Hanson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/17 Blue Chip Scouting (Hrynyshyn), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/17 Draftek, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/16 San Diego Union Tribune (Brown), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/16 Sports Illustrated (Calihan), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/16 CBS (Trapasso), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/16 Pro Football Network, Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/16 NFL Mocks (Blair), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/16 The Sports Bank (Banks), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/16 Fantasy Pros (Fanelli), TRADE! Commanders pick 6th, Panthers pick 11th: Tyler Linderbaum, G/C, Iowa

2/15 Draft ID (Hicks), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/15 Fox Sports (Rang), Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

2/15 NBC Sports Philadelphia (Roche), Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

2/15 Jets X-Factor (Golden), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/15 USA Today (Davis), Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2/15 The Huddle Report (Johannes), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/15 Buccaneers.com (Vitali), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/15 The Game Haus (Di Tullio), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/15 Bleeding Green Nation (Natan), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/15 Phin Phanatic (Rosero), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/15 Sport DFW (Johnston), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/15 NBC Sports Boston (Perry), Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

2/15 CBS (Wilson), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/15 Walter Football (Cherepinsky), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 Sports Illustrated (Thompson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Draft Kings (Simon), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 Athlon Sports (Fischer), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/14 Weekly Spiral (Durgin), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 TWSN (Myers), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 SB Nation (Dator), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/14 The Draft Scout (Miller), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Pro Football Focus (Renner), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 NFL Mocks (Schyvinck), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/14 Elite Sports NY (Bamford), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 College Football News (Fiutak), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/14 NFL Spin Zone (Gurzi), Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

2/14 The Draft Network (Weissman), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Bleacher Report, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/13 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/12 Tankathon, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/12 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/12 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/11 CBS (Fornelli), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/11 NFL.com (Freland), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/11 Sporting News (Iyer), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/11 Saturday Blitz (Muldowney), Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU

2/11 Bleacher Report (Buckley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/10 San Diego Union Tribune (Brown), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/10 CBS (Edwards), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/10 Primetime Sports Talk (Nia), Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/10 FantasyPros (Yates), Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

2/9 DraftWire (Easterling), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/9 CBS (Trapasso), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/9 DraftTek, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/8 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/8 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

2/8 NBC Sports Philadelphia (Mulhern), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/8 NFL.com (Zierlein), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/8 SNY (Vacchiano), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/8 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Kenyon Green, G/C, Texas A&M

2/8 Fansided (Weiss), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/7 Draft ID (Oates), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 CBS (Wilson), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/7 Player Profiler (Carpenter), Sam Howell, QB, UNC

2/7 AtlantaFalcons.com (Blair), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 Draft Kings, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/7 NJ.com (Franklin), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/7 Pro Football Focus (Galina), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/7 NFL Mocks (Edmond), Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

2/7 Bleacher Report (Tansey), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 Fantasy Pros (Bell), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/6 College Football News (Fiutak), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/6 The Draft Network (Marino), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/5 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/5 Pro Football Network (Miller), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/4 NFL Spin Zone (Gurzi), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

2/4 CBS (Stackpole) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/3 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/3 CBS (Edwards) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/3 Fansided (Weiss) Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/3 Walter Football Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/2 Tankathon Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/2 CBS (Trapasso) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/2 Pro Football Network (Broback) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

1/31 Sporting News (Iyer) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

1/31 CBS (Wilson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/31 Pro Football Focus (Monson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/31 College Football News Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

1/31 Draft Network (Sanchez) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/28 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/27 Draftwire (Easterling) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/26 DraktTek Ikem Ekwonu, OT, N.C. State

1/26 The Draft Network (Perez) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

1/24 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/24 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/21 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/21 NFL Network (Jeremiah) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/19 Pro Football Network (Olson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/18 SNY (Vacchiano) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 Pro Football Network (Olson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

1/17 Draft Kings Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 PFF (Gayle) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

1/17 The Draft Network (Crabbs) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/15 NY Post (Serby) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh