The Panthers entered free agency hoping to sign a starting safety and now are poised to do just that. They have agreed to terms with safety Xavier Woods, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. The contract is expected to be for 3 years and about $16 million dollars.

The #Panthers are signing former #Cowboys S Xavier Woods to a 3-year, $15.75M deal, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

We will update you with a more detailed break down of his contract when those numbers become available.

In five seasons in the NFL, Woods has totaled 340 tackles, one sack, five forced fumbles, and eight interceptions. Woods is expected to pair with Jeremy Chinn or anybody else left on their roster by next week to give the Panthers something ranging between a formidable and a questionable secondary.