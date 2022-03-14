 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Panthers expected to sign safety Xavier Woods to 3-year deal

We’re still waiting on how the money numbers break down.

By Walker Clement
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at San Francisco 49ers Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers entered free agency hoping to sign a starting safety and now are poised to do just that. They have agreed to terms with safety Xavier Woods, formerly of the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys. The contract is expected to be for 3 years and about $16 million dollars.

We will update you with a more detailed break down of his contract when those numbers become available.

In five seasons in the NFL, Woods has totaled 340 tackles, one sack, five forced fumbles, and eight interceptions. Woods is expected to pair with Jeremy Chinn or anybody else left on their roster by next week to give the Panthers something ranging between a formidable and a questionable secondary.

