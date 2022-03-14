The Panthers have cut cornerback A.J. Bouye to save $3.4 million in cap space ahead of the beginning of the new league year on Wednesday.

Panthers also released cornerback A.J. Bouye, per team. Saves them another $3.4 million in cap space. — Ellis L. Williams (@BookofEllis) March 14, 2022

This move is in tandem with the decision to part ways with defensive lineman Morgan Fox, which in total saves the Panthers $6.5 million in cap space ahead of the 2022 free agency period. Just like the Morgan Fox release, this is potentially so the Panthers can pursue current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been on David Tepper’s wish list for several years.

The Panthers will be a little thin at cornerback with this move, especially if reports about allowing Donte Jackson and Stephon Gilmore to pursue other opportunities in free agency are true, but the Panthers have a plan on how they want to build their roster for 2022 and need the cap space to make it happen, so in that regard this move makes sense.

The Panthers now have an estimated $35.4 million in cap space as the ‘legal tampering’ period of free agency begins. Stay tuned for more updates to any roster moves the Panthers make over the next few days, as we’ll have the information whenever it becomes available.