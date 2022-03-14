The Panthers have cut defensive lineman Morgan Fox in a move to clear cap space ahead of the start of free agency, according to multiple reports. This move will give the Panthers $3 million in additional cap space, but it will cost them $2.5 million in dead money.

Panthers have released DE Morgan Fox, league source confirms (and first by @RapSheet).

Saves CAR $3M vs. the cap, with $2.5M in dead money. — Joe Person (@josephperson) March 14, 2022

The Panthers have been restructuring contracts and making roster moves to create as much cap space as possible, potentially to make a pursuit at current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has been on David Tepper’s wish list for several years.

I’m not sure I understand the rationale behind this move, considering the low amount of money the Panthers save against the salary cap. Perhaps the $2 million roster bonus that Fox was due if he remained on the roster at the start of the league year is to blame for this decision, but I’m still not sure I would have made this move. Fox was a pretty solid contributor on defense for the Panthers last season and would have probably been quality depth again in 2022 if they would have decided to keep him.

The Panthers now have an estimated $32 million in cap space as the ‘legal tampering’ period of free agency begins. Stay tuned for more updates to any roster moves the Panthers make over the next few days, as we’ll have the information whenever it becomes available.