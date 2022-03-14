These are the Panthers’ 3 biggest needs entering free agency

The “legal tampering period” before free agency opens today. That is to say that between now and the start of free agency on Wednesday, NFL teams will have the opportunity to leak all of the illegal tampering that they have been engaged in for weeks. Regardless of the cost of a potential blockbuster trade in the Panthers near future, their needs heading into free agency will largely remain the same.

Quarterback

This, obviously, is the one need that can change dramatically pending a potential Deshaun Watson trade. The other obvious part of this is that the Carolina Panthers do not currently have a viable starting quarterback on their roster. The leadership, from the owner on down, of the team has little to no interest in playing Sam Darnold this season. The best quarterbacks available this season are available either through trade or the draft, but don’t be shocked if they sign somebody if all their other desperately laid plans fall to ruin.

Guard

While the Panthers didn’t have an abundance of competency at quarterback last season, the wheels fell off their offense for more reasons than that. Offensive line play was a clear and consistent problem at every position besides right tackle. The recent restructure of Matt Paradis’ contract implies that the team is standing pat at center and the general cost of tackles suggests that the Panthers won’t be playing in that pool. Cam Erving, Taylor Moton, and Brady Christensen will have to do.

That leaves the often cheaper position of guard as the team’s best target for an upgrade. Hopefully, with the presence of Pat Elflein on the roster as a guard/center hybrid, the team will target actual guards who are dedicated to that position.

Safety

This is arguably the Panthers thinnest position, with only Jeremy Chinn having significant starting experience on their roster. Chinn, also, has been one of the most frequently mentioned players in potential Watson trade packages.

Truly, no matter what happens with regards to any trade, the Panthers have to be aiming for at least one starter at safety in free agency this year.