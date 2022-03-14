The 2022 league year begins on Wednesday, March 16, and free agents are free to sign with any team beginning at 4 p.m. ET. The Panthers have some major decisions to make with several key free agents, and to keep track of all the moves the Panthers make during free agency we’re keeping a running tracker of all the moves Scott Fitter and Co. make.

The Panthers have approximately $29 million in available cap space according to Spotrac, but that number can change if contracts are restructured and/or players are released, traded and/or acquired.

Below you will find a running list of free agent signings, along with a list of free agents who can sign elsewhere on March 16. Stay tuned for frequent updates to this list, as we will provide new information as it becomes available.

Free agent rumors

March 9: Haason Reddick is expected to sign a 3-year, $45 million contract with the Eagles.

March 9: The Panthers are expected to let Haason Reddick, Stephon Gilmore and Donte Jackson test the free agent market, according to a report from Steve Reed of the Associated Press.

Free agent signings

K Zane Gonzalez (re-signed 3/9)

LB Julian Stanford (re-signed 3/9)

TE Ian Thomas (re-signed 2/25)

LB Frankie Luvu (re-signed 2/17)

LS J.J. Jansen (re-signed 2/9)

FB Giovanni Ricci (re-signed 1/10)

QB P.J. Walker (re-signed 1/10)

Panthers unrestricted free agents

RB Ameer Abdullah

S Juston Burris

LB Jermaine Carter Jr.

S Sean Chandler

P Lachlan Edwards

WR Alex Erickson

CB Stephon Gilmore

DE Marquis Haynes Sr.

CB Donte Jackson

DT DaQuan Jones

CB Rashaan Melvin

G John Miller

QB Cam Newton

C Matt Paradis

LB Haason Reddick (signed 3-year, $45 million deal with Eagles)

OT Trent Scott

WR Brandon Zylstra

Panthers exclusive rights free agents

C Mike Panasiuk (IR)

Panthers reserve/future contracts

DE Joe Jackson (signed 2/11)

RB Darius Bradwell (signed 1/15)

DE Austin Larkin (signed 1/11)

OL Austen Pleasants (signed 1/11)

RB Spencer Brown (signed 1/10)

CB Madre Harper (signed 1/10)

DE Frank Herron (signed 1/10)

OL Mike Horton (signed 1/10)

OL Aaron Monteiro (signed 1/10)

WR Aaron Parker (signed 1/10)

WR C.J. Saunders (signed 1/10)

TE Colin Thompson (signed 1/10)

