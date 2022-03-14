NFC South notebook: Panthers gunning for Deshaun, turmoil in Atlanta, New Orleans and Jameis

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes revolving around each team, starting with our Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

In Charlotte, there’s significant talk over whether the team will make a run for Deshaun Watson, who found out Friday that a Texas grand jury declined to indict and criminally charge the Houston Texans quarterback. Walker Clement detailed how the Panthers are expected to try to acquire the former Clemson National Championship winner. Clement also asked Panthers fans how they feel about the subject.

The Panthers and general manager Scott Fitterer restructured Pat Elflein’s contract to create $2.5 million in additional cap space. Meanwhile, the team re-signed linebacker Julian Stanford to a 1-year deal and kicker Zane Gonzalez to a 2-year contract, according to reports.

That was after the Panthers freed up $11 million worth of cap space with a Taylor Moton contract restructure as well as linebacker Shaq Thompson’s contract, creating about $5 million more.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over in Bucs land, Tampa Bay placed the franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin and re-signed Aaron Stinnie to a one-year deal. But an important question remains: Is Leonard Fournette saying his goodbye to the Bucs?

Meanwhile, Mike Kiwak whipped up a 2022 Buccaneers 7-Round Mock Draft 1.0, while David Harrison argues that, desperate for some good news, the Bucs need a strong run in the offseason to prepare for next year if they want to stay relevant.

Kiwak also took a look at positions that the Bucs might target in the draft. And after Tom Brady skipped town, I think we already know of one important position.

Finally, don’t miss the Bucs Nation Podcast as the hosts take a look as the NFL Combine catapults the Bucs offseason.

Atlanta Falcons

In Atlanta, the team reportedly restructured quarterback Matt Ryan’s deal to free up cap space for 2022 while NFL suspended Calvin Ridley for the entire 2022 season. Jeanna Thomas dove into how the Ridley gambling suspension raises questions about NFL’s sports betting partnerships while Dave Choate explained how the Falcons were reportedly close to a deal with Eagles before they learning about the suspension.

Which begs the question, as Choate asked: What should the Falcons do at wide receiver this offseason? My guess is the draft will help solve that.

Also of interest might be how young linebacker Foye Oluokun could command a huge deal. Choate says the Falcons need to be ready to pay up to keep him. The talented linebacker is headed for a big payday, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. The Falcons will also reportedly have interest in All-Pro pass rusher Chandler Jones in free agency

Matthew Chambers writes on how the Falcons should reunite with Austin Hooper if he’s cut while Cory Woodroof says it’s time for Arthur Smith to take the leap: the Falcons are going to have to coach their way to winning.

New Orleans Saints

Taking a cruise down to the Bayou, the Saints restructured franchise cornerback Marshon Lattimore’s contract while linebacker Craig Roberston announced his retirement after nine seasons in the NFL. The team also restructured running back Alvin Kamara’s contract, whose initial plea a Las Vegas court will plea will not be entered until late April.

The team wasn’t done with the shuffling there though. New Orleans also restructured the contracts of Cameron Jordan and Tanoh Kpassagnon, and re-signed Carl Granderson and Jalen Dalton. Also, Marcus Williams and Terron Armstead are both set to hit free agency as the team will not use the franchise tag this offseason.

The New Orleans Saints re-signed tackle Ethan Greenidge to a 1-year contract while James Hurst’s impressive season could be setting him up for a huge role in 2022.

At the quarterback position, Jameis Winston is an option for the Saints, per general manager Mickey Loomis. Meanwhile, Sterling McClymont argues that the Saints must sign Jameis before it’s too late.

Tamarcus Lang asks whether the Saints should try to land DJ Chark while Jalen Dogan asks what the best option for the Saints is at safety.