Panthers expected to ‘make a run’ at a Deshaun Watson trade this weekend

The Carolina Panthers (read: owner David Tepper) have made no secret about their interest in trading every available asset to the Houston Texans in exchange for quarterback Deshaun Watson. The trade market for Watson is expected to re-open today after a grand jury yesterday declined to indict him on any of ten criminal charges related to a series of sexual assault allegations that were levied against him last year. To be clear, not being charged is not the same thing as being “cleared”. It is not clear if Watson will face any civil liabilities or NFL discipline as a result his ongoing legal situation.

The only thing that does seem clear is that there is a robust market of team interested in trading for Watson. The Panthers have been the most consistently interested team. Reports of David Tepper’s desire for the Houston quarterback never abated, even as other teams shied away in light of the growing number of allegations over recent years. Most other teams that have been linked to a potential trade have been linked by circumstantial assumptions fitting a need to the player.

Since yesterday’s grand jury proceedings, the Seattle Seahawks have emerged as the most likely competition for the Panthers in a bidding war. They are fresh off trading away their former franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson, to the Denver Broncos in exchange for a package that included a 2022 and a 2023 first round pick.

Notably, that puts Wilson’s trade price significantly lower than Watson’s long-estimated price of three first round picks, plus multiple other picks and players. It also gives Seattle far more capital to work with in engineering a trade than Carolina currently possesses.

The Panthers face an uphill battle if the Seahawks are, indeed, interested in trading for Watson. Ironically, every increase in price that they are willing to pay makes them commensurately less attractive of a destination for Watson. The quarterback has a no trade clause in his current contract with the Texans that he has to waive.

Does the team have a good head coach? A good offensive line? A good defense? Those are three criteria (in no specific order) I've been told Deshaun Watson is looking for in his next team. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 11, 2022

I have no idea if the Panthers will be able to put together a deal that is satisfactory to all parties. They will try. Expect to hear rumors all weekend of player and draft pick combinations that may well be shocking. If you have a favorite player on the roster then expect to hear their name flying around. Tepper’s desire has been nothing if not consistent throughout this whole story and we know that cost isn’t usually an object for him. Just ask Matt Rhule.

I’m on record being against the Panthers trading for Watson from any number of directions. Regardless of how I or anybody else feels, the Panthers will make a run at Watson this weekend. I guess we’ll see how that turns out.