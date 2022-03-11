Do you want Deshaun Watson to be a Panther?

Y’all know well by now that David Tepper, owner of the Carolina Panthers, wants nothing more than he wants Deshaun Watson under center for his team this season. The only reason Watson isn’t a Panther today is because nobody was desperate enough to trade for the embattled quarterback while he was facing 22 civil suits alleging sexual assault as well as 10 criminal complaints. A grand jury convened today and declined to indict Watson on criminal changes. The NFL is expected to see that as the opening bell for Watson’s trade market. We will talk more tomorrow about what the grand jury’s decision means for both Watson and his accusers and what a potential trade could mean for the Panthers.

For now, we just want to ask you what your initial opinion is about a potential Watson trade. Dream up any cost or scenario you want based on the facts that we have at hand today:

Do you want Deshaun Watson to be a Carolina Panther?