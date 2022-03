Czikk’s take: The Panthers should address their quarterback situation in the draft

Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross jumped back into first position among mock drafts for the most popular choice for the No. 6 overall pick in the 2022 draft. Just over 29 percent of mocks are sending Cross to the Panthers.

However, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett remains a strong choice, with 28 percent of all mocks sending him to Charlotte. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis remains firmly in third place, with 14 percent of mocks sending the gunslinger to the Panthers.

We’ve now built our draft tracker list up to 166 different mock drafts, thanks to NFL Mock Draft Database.

The other realistic contenders are Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (6 percent of mocks) and N.C. State left tackle Ikem Ekwonu (5 percent of mocks).

Poll Among the five most popular mock draft picks, who would you select?

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Ikem Ekwonu, LT, N.C. State

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame vote view results 45% Charles Cross, LT, Mississippi State (424 votes)

12% Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (117 votes)

7% Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (66 votes)

31% Ikem Ekwonu, LT, N.C. State (300 votes)

3% Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (32 votes) 939 votes total Vote Now

CSR readers seem intent on grabbing Cross to strengthen the Panthers’ offensive line, a group in need of improvement. That’s after the Panthers allowed 52 sacks, good for fifth-most in the entire NFL. The Chicago Bears, the league’s worst, allowed 58 sacks. The Super Bowl participating Cincinnati Bengals allowed 55 sacks, good for third most.

Almost half of all 850 voters last week (48 percent) said they wanted Cross. Another third of all voters (31 percent) said they wanted Ekwonu. All told, nearly 80 percent of all voters went left tackle.

Personally I’d like to see the Panthers head in a different direction, starting with a quarterback.

I have a bit of recency bias after watching the Bengals turn their team around in two years after grabbing Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase in the draft, a two-year investment in total firepower. Their offensive line is, by most standards, not very good. The Bengals also benefited from a great defense, which the Panthers have too.

Granted, this year’s draft does present a challenge because the quarterback class seems weak. That certainly doesn’t mean it won’t produce any great NFL quarterbacks, but most of us tend to believe it won’t. But what if Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis turn out to be great?

The majority of readers will disagree with me from the voting patterns, but I think the Panthers need to find their franchise quarterback immediately. The game is telling us loudly and clearly that success starts with the quarterback.

The Panthers have not answered that question yet. They could potentially grab a stable quarterback through trading or free agency, but I think recent history tells us the draft is the best place to solve that issue.

