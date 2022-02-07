Czikk’s take: Mock drafts say it’s a tackle

The majority of mock drafts suggest that the Carolina Panthers will invest the No. 6 overall pick in an offensive lineman.

Full credit for the list below goes to Ed Valentine over at Big Blue View, who has been doing his mock draft tracker for years now. I’ve swapped in each of the Panthers picks for all 31 mock drafts below.

Over half (51%) of the 31 mocks have the Panthers taking an offensive tackle, with 80 percent of those mocks sending Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross to Charlotte. The remaining mocks have the Panthers taking N.C. State tackle Ikem Ekwonu and one mock has Alabama’s Evan Neal headed to the Panthers.

Overall, 39 percent of the mocks have the Panthers taking Cross.

The second most popular pick (26 percent of the mocks) is Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Some mock drafts even have the Panthers taking somewhat of a wildcard pick in Liberty gunslinger Malik Willis. Both Willis (Auburn) and his coach at Liberty, Hugh Freeze (Ole Miss) came over from the SEC. Willis’s uncle, former NFL linebacker James Anderson, played for the Panthers for seven seasons from 2006 to 2012. Anderson ended his time in Charlotte with 94 appearances, the most by a linebacker in Panthers history at the time of his release.

Willis finished with just 11 passing yards at the Senior Bowl, but he also rushed for 54 yards.

Pickett and Willis both said they sat down with members of the Panthers’ front office Tuesday and that their respective meetings were productive, noted the Charlotte Observer.

“They went well. They’re gonna continue to get more in-depth as we go. I know there’s a lot to come after this week, but I think it’s a great start,” Pickett told the Observer. “I’m really just enjoying every interview process that I’ve gone through so far.”

Mock draft tracker

2/3 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/3 CBS (Edwards) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/3 Fansided (Weiss) Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/3 Walter Football Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/2 Tankathon Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/2 CBS (Trapasso) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/2 Pro Football Network (Broback) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

1/31 Sporting News (Iyer) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

1/31 CBS (Wilson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/31 Pro Football Focus (Monson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/31 College Football News Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

1/31 Draft Network (Sanchez) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/28 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/27 Draftwire (Easterling) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/26 DraktTek Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

1/26 The Draft Network (Perez) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

1/24 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/24 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/21 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/21 NFL Network (Jeremiah) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/19 Pro Football Network (Olson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/18 SNY (Vacchiano) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 Pro Football Network (Olson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

1/17 Draft Kings Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 PFF (Gayle) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

1/17 The Draft Network (Crabbs) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/15 NY Post (Serby) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh