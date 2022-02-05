2022 Pro Bowl: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and rosters

The NFL’s annual all-star game takes place this weekend when the 2022 Pro Bowl kicks off from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev. at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 6. As always, the Pro Bowl features the best players from the AFC against the best players from the NFC. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur will coach their respective conferences Pro Bowl team after leading their sides to the best records in the AFC and NFC.

Below is all the information you need to catch the action as it happens live.

2022 Pro Bowl schedule

What: 2022 Pro Bowl

Who: AFC vs. NFC

Where: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas, Nev.)

When: Sunday, Feb. 6; 3 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN (tv login req.)

2022 Pro Bowl rosters

You can view the full roster for each team here: AFC | NFC. The game will feature two members of the Panthers roster — Brian Burns and Stephon Gilmore — on the NFC team.