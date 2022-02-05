2022 Senior Bowl open game thread

The NFL Draft season starts this weekend with the 2022 Senior Bowl. This year’s contest features the American all-stars, coached by the staff from the Detroit Lions, against the National all-stars, coached by the staff from the New York Jets.

As a reminder, here’s all the information you need to catch the action as it happens live.

2022 Senior Bowl schedule

What: 2022 Senior Bowl

Who: National vs. American

Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)

When: Saturday, Feb. 5; 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

2022 Senior Bowl rosters

You can view a PDF with the full roster for each team here. The game will feature several of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, including Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Sam Howell.

