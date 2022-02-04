2022 Senior Bowl: Game time, TV schedule and rosters

The NFL Draft season starts this weekend with the 2022 Senior Bowl. This year’s contest features the American all-stars, coached by the staff from the Detroit Lions, against the National all-stars, coached by the staff from the New York Jets.
Below is all the information you need to catch the action as it happens live.
2022 Senior Bowl schedule
What: 2022 Senior Bowl
Who: National vs. American
Where: Hancock Whitney Stadium (Mobile, Ala.)
When: Saturday, Feb. 5; 2:30 p.m. ET
TV: NFL Network
2022 Senior Bowl rosters
You can view a PDF with the full roster for each team here. The game will feature several of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, including Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Sam Howell.
Miscellaneous game information
If you’re interested, a brief summary of the annual game’s history is featured below, from the game’s website:
The Senior Bowl is an annual college all-star football game that is played at the conclusion of the NCAA season. The event is considered the most prominent college football all-star game in the United States and is the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The first game was played on January 7, 1950, featuring two squads made up of all-star NFL Draft prospects playing at the Gator Bowl Stadium in Florida. The following year, the game moved to Mobile, AL, where it is still played today.
In 2021, a new era in the Senior Bowl’s history began with the game moving to Hancock Whitney Stadium on the South Alabama Jaguars’ campus. Throughout its history, the Senior Bowl has produced over 55 players that went on to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The game is unique among college all-star games as the teams are coached by NFL staff. Former MVPs of the game include the likes of Dan Marino, LaDainian Tomlinson, Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.
Loading comments...