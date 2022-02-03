The Panthers have been busy putting a new coaching staff together after Matt Rhule dismissed several coaches after the regular season ended, but the biggest hire they’ve made so far is to replace the guy who was fired mid-season (Joe Brady, in case you forgot). After interviewing several candidates — and citing previous NFL experience as an important factors in the decision — the Panthers settled on former Giants offensive coordinator turned head coach Ben McAdoo to run the Panthers offense next season.

Jokes about McAdoo’s tenure as failed head coach aside, he definitely checks one of the boxes that Rhule wanted checked: He has NFL experience calling plays as an offensive coordinator. He may not be the top choice that everyone wanted, and he may not even be the best man for the job, but a majority of fans who answered our Reacts survey say that they approve of the hire.

I’m not surprised by the results of the poll, because McAdoo — while a terrible head coach for a bad Giants team — has actually been a pretty solid offensive coordinator. A quick look at his Wikipedia page shows that he took over the Giants’ offense in 2014 and took them from the 28th ranked to 13th ranked offense in the league in his first year on the job.

In 2014, McAdoo joined Tom Coughlin’s staff as the offensive coordinator for the New York Giants. In his first season as offensive coordinator, the Giants offense improved from the 28th-highest-scoring offense in 2013 under Kevin Gilbride to 13th in 2014. In 2015, the offense took another leap forward, becoming the sixth-highest-scoring offense despite losing starting left tackle Will Beatty, starting wide receiver Victor Cruz, and starting tight end Larry Donnell for most of the season due to injury.

That last sentence showing him leading the sixth-highest-scoring offense without a left tackle, No. 1 receiver and No. 1 tight end should give Panthers fans some hope for 2022, because if there’s one thing we have in common with that Giants team it’s injuries to key players on offense. If McAdoo can recreate the magic he had in New York with our offensive line (or lack thereof*), then I think he’ll do just fine in Carolina. I don’t think this will be a home run hire, and I don’t think this will turn the 2022 Panthers into the Greatest Show on Turf, but I think we’ll be alright. But then again, I’m not sure they can be much worse than they were last year so at least we should se some improvement, right?

I’m cautiously optimistic that McAdoo will do well here, but what do you think, Panthers fans? Do you have any confidence in Ben McAdoo as the new offensive coordinator? Why or why not? Share your thoughts with us!

*- This is, of course, assuming we don’t add any quality pieces to the offensive line during the draft and free agency. I’m not sure why we need to worry about that though, because we do that every year. In fact, I can’t remember a time when we didn’t add good offensive linemen to the roster. Can anyone else?

