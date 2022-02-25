NFC South notebook: Russell Wilson to the Buccaneers? Jameis Winston to rebound in New Orleans?

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes revolving around each team, starting with our Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

In Charlotte, the Panthers resigned tight end Ian Thomas to 3-year, $16.5 million deal, with $8 million guaranteed.

In our mock draft tracker, Pittsburgh Kenny Pickett has officially overtaken Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross as the most popular choice for the Panthers to select at No. 6 overall. Thirty eight mock drafts (29.4 percent) sent Pickett to Charlotte, while Charles Cross’ name was linked to the Panthers in 37 mock drafts (28.6 percent).

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis came in third, being named in 17 of the 129 mock drafts (13 percent).

As a non-Panthers fan I’d like to see the team address its quarterback issues, even with a relatively mild quarterback class. The majority of CSR readers say its preference (46 percent of all voters) is Cross.

Meanwhile, our MickSmiley continued his audit of Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer’s inaugural year. Check out Mick’s review of both the defensive free agent signings and the offensive free agent signings.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over in Bucs land, author David Harrison asks what it would cost for the Buccaneers to get Russell Wilson. Multiple first-round picks, a mid-round pick or two, and maybe even a young quarterback prospect for Seattle to add to its own depth chart as they seek out their next starter, could all be in the ask in order to trade for Wilson in 2022, writes Harrison.

Meanwhile, Gil Arcia dives into why the Blaine Gabbert attention is believable. That’s after NFL insider Chris Mortensen stated earlier Thursday that if the Bucs are able to somehow get Deshaun Watson from Houston, Gabbert can play filler while Watson serves an inevitable suspension from the league.

Harrison also asks whether the Buccaneers’ Bruce Arians pushed Tom Brady into retirement, while Evan Wanish ranked the Buccaneers’ free agent priorities.

Atlanta Falcons

In Atlanta, longtime former Falcons safety Ricardo Allen retired and former Bears general manager Ryan Pace joined the team as a senior personnel executive.

Dave Choate asks whether the NFC will be a post-juggernaut landscape in 2022, while Adnan Ikic took a look at the franchise tag and the Falcons’ history with it. Choate says the Falcons appear likely to pass on the franchise tag in 2022, however.

Cory Woodroof got down and dirty with three bold predictions for the upcoming Falcons offseason (Hint: personnel moves).

Finally, Matthew Chambers took a look at a recent mock draft that sent perhaps the most sought-after pass rusher in the draft to Atlanta, in Kayvon Thibodeaux.

New Orleans Saints

Is the Jameis Winston train travelling full steam ahead in the Bayou? Andrew Bell argues that the former No. 1 overall draft pick righted a lot of wrongs in his short 2021 tenure with Saints.

Meanwhile, the Saints reportedly named Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen co-defensive coordinators.

The team also added Kodi Burns as their new wide receivers coach, while Hayden Reel writes how Kenny Stills’ return to the Saints was not as productive as anticipated. Given the quarterbacking problems, perhaps this was bound the happen. Also on the wide receiver front, Chris Dunnells implores readers to stop saying the Saints need to trade Michael Thomas.

On the tight end front, Alec Salas wrote about former Penn State pass-catcher Juwan Johnson, calling him a “Fun Surprise in 2021”.

Capping off with some light reading, a young Saints fan applied for the teams head coaching job and got the surprise of her life.