Scott Fitterer’s Year 1 review: Defensive free agent signings

In this series we are looking back on Scott Fitterer’s first year as the Carolina Panthers general manager and assessing his performance in salary cap management (you can read that here), free agent signings, the 2021 draft, and player trades. This week we’ll review Fitterer’s 2021 free agent signings.

The grades below reflect how each free agent performed last year relative to his contract. The higher the contract, the higher the expectations. A “C” grade means the player met the expectations of his contract. Anything above a “C” means they exceeded expectations while anything below a “C” means they fell short.

Here are the grades for the Panthers key defensive free agents and folks, it looks good:

Haason Reddick, DE: 1 year, $6 million

Key stats: 16 games, 16 starts, 854 snaps, 68 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, 33 pressures

Fitterer had a great signing with Reddick whose season was rewarded with a 2021 Pro Bowl first alternate nod. He seemed to live in the opposing backfield in containing the run while constantly pressuring quarterbacks. This was a one-year “prove it” deal at just $6 million, and Reddick proved it. At 27 years old he’s in the prime of his career and is going to get paid by someone this offseason. Spotrac estimates he’ll sign a 2022 free agent contract in the neighborhood of 5 years, $77 million, or about $15.3 million per year. Reddick was by far the most impactful free agent the Panthers signed in 2021 and he significantly outperformed his $6 million salary.

Grade: A

Frankie Luvu, LB: 1-year, $1.1 million

Key stats: 16 games, 4 starts, 249 snaps, 43 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 7 pressures

I’m starting a petition to officially change this dude’s name to Frankie “We Love You!”. Seriously, Luvu was great in limited action last year. Despite playing just 249 snaps (24 percent of the team’s total) over 16 games, Frankie seemed to have at least one big moment each week. He just had a nose for the ball, including three fumble recoveries with 35 return yards. His 84.8 PFF grade was by far the highest among all Panthers defenders. He blew his $1.1 million contract out of the water and has since been re-signed by the Panthers on a 2-year, $9 million deal.

Grade: A

DaQuan Jones, DT: 1 year, $4.1 million

Key stats: 17 games, 17 starts, 641 snaps, 38 tackles, 1 sack, 13 pressures, 66.4 PFF grade

Jones, an eight-year veteran, had a really solid season in Carolina. While Derrick Brown is the bigger name in the defensive trenches due to his status as the No. 7 overall pick in 2020, Jones’s play last year was on par with Brown’s in many respects. Jones played just nine more defensive snaps than Brown did in 2021 and the two of them had statistically similar seasons in tackles, sacks, and pressures, though Brown had the clear advantage in tackles for loss with eight to Jones’s one.

PFF gave Jones a solid 66.4 grade which was actually a smidge higher than Brown’s 64.2. PFF ranked DaQuan as the 36th of 128 qualifying interior defensive linemen, which is solid. Statistically speaking, DaQuan Jones was the rough equivalent of Derrick Brown this past season, he played in all 17 games, and he cost just $4.1 million. That’s great production relative to his cap hit.

Grade: A-

A.J. Bouye, CB: 2 years, $7 million ($3.5 million guaranteed)

Key stats: 10 games, 7 starts, 403 snaps, 28 tackles, 3 passes defended, 91.0 passer rating allowed

The Panthers got exactly what they wanted out of a nine-year veteran who signed a two-year deal with only $3.5 million guaranteed. Bouye ended up missing seven games (two to suspension, five to injury) but he played well in the 10 games in which he appeared. While quarterbacks completed 72.1 percent of their passes when targeting Bouye, he gave up just 6.9 yards per target (by way of comparison, Stephon Gilmore was at 6.4 YPT) and surrendered zero touchdowns. His 66.8 PFF grade ranked 40th in the league at his position and second among Panthers corners behind Gilmore. Bouye wasn’t flashy but he proved to be a capable starter at a key position which is solid value for a contract that averages $3.5 million per year.

Grade: B+

Rashaan Melvin, CB: 1 year, $1.1 million

Key stats: 10 games, 2 starts, 248 snaps, 16 tackles, 93.6 passer rating allowed

Rashaan Melvin didn’t play in 2020 then signed with Carolina in 2021. He was with the team throughout the 2021 offseason but was released during final roster cuts. Melvin then became an emergency re-signing after a Week 1 injury to Myles Hartsfield and with A.J. Bouye still serving his two-game suspension.

Given the circumstances and the contract, the 32-year-old veteran was good in his 10 games with the Panthers. He only gave up 13 completions on 23 targets (54.2 percent completion rate) but the receptions he gave up were big, averaging 14.4 yards per completion. Rashaan’s 59.2 PFF grade was just a whisker behind Donte Jackson’s 61.3 grade which is a fine season for a player with a $1.1 million cap hit.

Grade: B

Morgan Fox, DE: 2 years, $8.1 million ($5 million guaranteed)

Key stats: 17 games, 9 starts, 563 snaps, 34 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 12 pressures

Morgan Fox was OK in his first year in Carolina. Not good. Not bad. Just OK. And that’s to be expected from a fifth-year defensive end signing a two-year contract with $5 million guaranteed. That said, it was disappointing to see his production in 2021 with the Panthers drop from his 2020 season with the Rams. In 2020 with the Rams he played just 403 defensive snaps but still registered six sacks and 13 pressures, which is probably a fringe benefit of playing next to Aaron Donald.

In 2021 with the Panthers Fox played 563 snaps (160 more than his last season in Los Angeles) but only managed an unspectacular 1.5 sacks and 12 pressures. Fox’s cap hit jumps from $2.5 million in 2021 to $5.6 million in 2022. Carolina would free up about $3.1 million by releasing him (after incurring $2.5 million in dead money), so time will tell if he’s on the roster next year.

Grade: C-

Scott Fitterer’s final grade for 2021 free agents

Fitterer’s GPA for his six key defensive signings is a 3.28 on a 4.0 scale, or almost a “B+” grade if we round up a bit. Nice work, Mr. Fitterer.

In 2021 Scott Fitterer signed a total of 10 key free agents. The offensive signings largely disappointed while the defensive free agents were solid. Fitterer’s overall GPA for these 10 signings is a 2.70 on a 4.0 scale, or just above a “C+” grade.

On the whole, this means Fitterer’s first free agent class slightly exceeded expectations when compared to their cap hits. That’s not bad for a first year general manager, but there’s clearly room for improvement. Let’s hope Fitterer’s second free agent class is better than his first as he prepares to fill a host of roster holes via free agency in 2022.