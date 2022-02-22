Scott Fitterer’s Year 1 review: Offensive free agent signings

In this series we are looking back on Scott Fitterer’s first year as the Carolina Panthers general manager and assessing his performance in salary cap management (you can read that here), free agent signings, the 2021 draft, and player trades. This week we’ll review Fitterer’s 2021 free agent signings.

The grades below reflect how each free agent performed last year relative to his contract. The higher the contract, the higher the expectations. A “C” grade means the player met the expectations of his contract. Anything above a “C” means they exceeded expectations while anything below a “C” means they fell short.

Here are the grades for the Panthers key offensive free agents and folks, it’s ugly:

Ameer Abdullah, RB: 1 year, $990,000

Key stats: 11 games, 1 start, 44 carries, 136 rush yards (3.1 YPC); 35 receptions, 272 yards, 1 touchdown

Abdullah began the season with the Minnesota Vikings and was released after Week 6. Carolina immediately signed him and he was on the field in a Panthers uniform in Week 7. He was largely ineffective rushing the ball with an anemic 3.1 yards per carry average, but at least some of that can be blamed on the Panthers shoddy offensive line and a small sample size. As a frame of reference, he averaged a career 3.94 yards on 365 carries before joining the Panthers, so something changed in Carolina.

Where Ameer boosted the offense was in the passing game, especially on screen passes. His 35 receptions averaged minus-0.1 yards before reception (so he caught the majority of his passes behind the line of scrimmage), but he averaged 7.9 yards after reception and picked up 12 first downs through the air. Gaining 408 scrimmage yards in 11 games on a contract of less than $1 million is good value.

Grade: B+

Cam Newton, QB: 1 year, $6 million

Key stats: 8 games, 5 starts, 684 pass yards, 54.8% completion, 4 touchdowns, 5 interceptions; 230 rush yards, 5 touchdowns

News of Cam Newton’s signing in November 2021 brought a jolt of energy to the Carolina faithful. Sam Darnold was injured after Week 9 and the 4-5 Panthers still had playoff aspirations. P.J. Walker wasn’t the answer, so Cam was signed that week and accounted for two memorable Week 10 touchdowns on his first two snaps of the season (“I’m baaaaaack!”) to help the Panthers win. Now at 5-5 the Panthers were hoping Cam’s experience and leadership could stabilize a shaky offense over the next seven games and somehow make the playoffs.

That didn’t happen. The Week 10 jubilation quickly faded as reality set in that Cam had been an unemployed veteran for a reason.

When looking at the season as a whole, Cam performed worse than Sam Darnold as a passer. Newton’s ability to run the ball was helpful, picking up 20 first downs on 47 carries, but not transformational. In the end, the Panthers got what they expected on a $6 million contract with a 32-year-old quarterback who watched the first nine weeks of the season from his couch.

Grade: C

Cameron Erving, OT: 2 years, $10 million ($8 million guaranteed)

Key stats: 9 games, 9 starts, 589 snaps, 4 penalties, 3 sacks allowed, 56.0 PFF grade

Was Cameron Erving good in 2021? No. Was he paid like a good left tackle? Also, no. PFF ranked him 74th of 83 qualifying tackles but teams aren’t going to land above average players at that position for $5 million per year, especially on the left side. A total of 41 tackles have average annual salaries above $5 million, and annual salaries of the Top 25 start at $12.2 million. But even at just $5 million per year, Erving still somehow underperformed his contract in his first year in Carolina.

Grade: D+

Pat Elflein, G: 3 years, $13.5 million ($6 million guaranteed)

Key stats: 9 games, 9 starts, 534 snaps, 2 penalties, 0 sacks allowed, 50.1 PFF grade

The good news is Elflein only counted $1.4 million against the Panthers 2021 cap and he started nine games. The bad news is he was one of the worst linemen in the NFL as graded by Pro Football Focus and will count $7 million against Carolina’s 2022 cap. PFF designated Elflein as a center (versus guard) and ranked him 38th of 40 qualifying players at the center position. That performance is far from what the Panthers hoped would be a solid addition who could help shore up the offensive line for the next several years.

Grade: D-

In summary, when using a 4.0 grading scale, Scott Fitterer’s GPA for his key offensive signings was a 1.83, or a D+ grade. This is primarily due to the combined $23.5 million dollars invested in Cameron Erving and Pat Elflein relative to the performance the Panthers got from them.

In our next column we’ll see if Fitterer’s defensive signings can boost his GPA.