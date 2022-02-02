The Rams are early Super Bowl favorites over the Bengals

The NFL gave us plenty of excitement last weekend with the AFC and NFC Championships, and now we know which two teams will face off in Super Bowl 56: The Rams will square off with the Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 13.
This should be an exciting game filled with back-and-forth offense, and the oddsmakers are currently giving the Rams a slight edge over the Bengals. The line will probably change a few times before game day, but currently the Rams are 4.5-point favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium at the end of Super Bowl Sunday.
Super Bowl 56 odds
Rams (4) vs. Bengals (4)
Point spread: Rams -4.5, Bengals +4.5
Over/Under: 48.5
Moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +170
My pick: Rams 33 Bengals 28
My heart wants to pick the Bengals because I like to root for the underdog, but I think this is the Rams’ year and Matthew Stafford will finally get his ring.
As much fun as it is to pick the winner of the big game, it’s even more fun to look at some of the prop bets that are being offered. Below you’ll find a small group of my favorite props for this year’s Super Bowl. As always, all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.
Super Bowl 56 props
Any non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass: Yes +1400
Any offensive lineman to score a touchdown: Yes +2200
First offensive play of the game: Run -145, Pass +115
Either quarterback to be sacked on first offensive play: Yes +2500
Either team to commit turnover on first offensive play: Yes +2000
Either team to score touchdown on first offensive play: Yes +5000
Cooper Kupp to have a 50+ yard touchdown reception: Yes +400
One of the best prop bets is the game’s MVP winner, and here are a select few of those. If you’re interested, you can see the whole list here.
Super Bowl 56 MVP odds
Matthew Stafford: +100
Joe Burrow: +225
Cooper Kupp: +600
Aaron Donald: +1600
Ja’Marr Chase: +1800
Evan McPherson: +15000
Matt Gay: +20000
Eli Apple: +25000
Eric Weddle: +30000
Do you think any of these props will pay out? Who do you think will be the game’s MVP? Which team do you think will walk out the Super Bowl winner? Which team do you want to win? Share your thoughts with us, Panthers fans!
