The Rams are early Super Bowl favorites over the Bengals

The NFL gave us plenty of excitement last weekend with the AFC and NFC Championships, and now we know which two teams will face off in Super Bowl 56: The Rams will square off with the Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Feb. 13.

This should be an exciting game filled with back-and-forth offense, and the oddsmakers are currently giving the Rams a slight edge over the Bengals. The line will probably change a few times before game day, but currently the Rams are 4.5-point favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in their home stadium at the end of Super Bowl Sunday.

Super Bowl 56 odds

Point spread: Rams -4.5, Bengals +4.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +170

My pick: Rams 33 Bengals 28

My heart wants to pick the Bengals because I like to root for the underdog, but I think this is the Rams’ year and Matthew Stafford will finally get his ring.

As much fun as it is to pick the winner of the big game, it’s even more fun to look at some of the prop bets that are being offered. Below you’ll find a small group of my favorite props for this year’s Super Bowl. As always, all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 props

Any non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass: Yes +1400

Any offensive lineman to score a touchdown: Yes +2200

First offensive play of the game: Run -145, Pass +115

Either quarterback to be sacked on first offensive play: Yes +2500

Either team to commit turnover on first offensive play: Yes +2000

Either team to score touchdown on first offensive play: Yes +5000

Cooper Kupp to have a 50+ yard touchdown reception: Yes +400

One of the best prop bets is the game’s MVP winner, and here are a select few of those. If you’re interested, you can see the whole list here.

Super Bowl 56 MVP odds

Matthew Stafford: +100

Joe Burrow: +225

Cooper Kupp: +600

Aaron Donald: +1600

Ja’Marr Chase: +1800

Evan McPherson: +15000

Matt Gay: +20000

Eli Apple: +25000

Eric Weddle: +30000

Do you think any of these props will pay out? Who do you think will be the game’s MVP? Which team do you think will walk out the Super Bowl winner? Which team do you want to win? Share your thoughts with us, Panthers fans!

