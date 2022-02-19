NFC South notebook: Falcons part ways with Fowler, Buccaneers’ Godwin to test free agency

Let’s take a look around the NFC South and check out the latest SB Nation news and notes revolving around each team, starting with our Carolina Panthers.

Carolina Panthers

In Charlotte, The Panthers re-signed linebacker Frankie Luvu to a 2-year, $9 million deal that will pay him $5 million in 2022. Luvu tallied 35 tackles (8 tackles for loss) for the Panthers last season and was a key rotational player and special teamer.

The team also signed defensive end Joe Jackson to a reserve/future deal. Jackson was a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys, out of Miami. He also previously spent time with the Browns and Chiefs.

The Panthers also hired two offensive assistant coaches: Robert Kugler (asst. offensive line coach) and Joe Dailey (wide receivers coach). Kevin Gilbride has also been reassigned from defensive analyst to tight ends coach.

Our MickSmiley reviewed Scott Fitterer’s first year performance. Smiley says were some hits and some were misses, particularly on the subject of cap space.

Meanwhile, our draft tracker says that Mississippi State’s Charles Cross remains the favorite among mock drafts to be selected by the Carolina Panthers. About one-third of all mock drafts sent Cross to Charlotte

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Over in Bucs land, the team appears ready to lose do-everything wide receiver Chris Godwin, which I can only imagine is a huge loss for this team. Godwin will reportedly test free agency this offseason.

Meanwhile, receiver Mike Evans opened up on several topics in an interview with Yahoo! Sports, including Tom Brady’s retirement, Antonio Brown, and Godwin.

Deshaun Watson’s agent claims there’s no truth to the sidelined quarterback’s reported interest in the Bucs and the Vikings. Meanwhile, the team is reportedly exploring trades for veteran quarterbacks, writes Gil Arcia.

David Harrison looked into four Super Bowl free agents that the Buccaneers could pursue this offseason, while the team added offensive firepower in a recent mock draft.

Atlanta Falcons

In Atlanta, the Falcons released the former No. 3 overall pick, edge rusher Dante Fowler. When the Falcons signed Dante Fowler, he was fresh off an 11.5-sack season with the Rams, and was still young enough to think his best days were ahead of them. It didn’t go as well in Atlanta. To be fair to Fowler, he did deal with some pretty brutal injuries right off the bat when he entered the NFL. He hasn’t always had the most luck.

Another good piece to read might be Dave Choate’s, on why the Super Bowl underscored the importance of a good pass rush.

The team is also shedding coaches. The Falcons are now in the market for a new wide receivers coach and an assistant offensive line coach after a pair of assistants left for two opportunities, and another was let go this offseason. Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London will stay with the team after a Dolphins interview, but they reportedly fired wide receivers coach Dave Brock.

To top it off, in yet another of her signature must-reads, Jeanna Thomas touches on how “Calvin Ridley’s mental health is not any of our business”, underscoring the importance of giving individuals space and privacy. Thomas weaves in her own personal experiences with family and friends in a thoughtful piece. “All I know is that I hope he’s okay,” writes Thomas. This one might make you shed a tear, particularly when Thomas describes her grandfather’s passing and the events that lead to it.

New Orleans Saints

In the Bayou, Pete Carmichael looks like he’ll remain as offensive coordinator, per reports. However, post Super Bowl power rankings suggest that the team is set to be one of the NFL’s worst. Perhaps Carmichael might be doubting that decision to stick around!

Terry Kimble argues that Marquez Callaway’s disappointing 2021 season was a reflection of the Saints offense as a whole. (Quick aside: a fancy word people like to use in this context could also be “microcosm”) . Kimble’s advice? “The Saints should draft a receiver or bring a veteran in on the outside.”

Andrew Bell, on the other hand, wrote about an offensive player who did shine during 2021 for the Saints, that being Deonte Harty. Bell writes that Harty made the absolute most of his opportunity. Out of 104 qualifying receivers in PFF’s database this season, Harty finished in the top 10 of three major categories.

Backup quarterback Ian Book, the former Notre Dame signal-caller, apparently wants to compete for the starting job. But the Saints grabbed yet another different franchise quarterback in Todd McShay’s latest mock draft.

And finally, a little Eli Apple drama to finish off this one. After the former Saints corner had some fightin’ words a few weeks ago, you kinda knew Canal Street Chronicles weren’t going to let that slide during a poor Super Bowl outing for Apple.