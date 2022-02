Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross remains the most popular choice among mock drafts for the Carolina Panthers’ 6th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. That’s among 85 different mock drafts sourced from NFL Mock Draft Database.

Nearly one in every three mocks (32 percent) sent Cross to the Panthers.

Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett comes in second place, with 24 percent of mocks sending the gunslinger to Charlotte. Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (12 percent) comes in third place, and is fast moving up the chart this week. In fourth place is N.C. State tackle Ikem Enwonu (9 percent of all mocks).

In total, we’ve seen mock drafts name 11 different players as candidates for the No. 6 overall pick. The others are Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame; Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU; Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss; Tyler Linderbaum, C/G, Iowa; Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati; Evan Neal, OT, Alabama; and Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa.

Last week we left off with Mississippi State left tackle Charles Cross as the most coveted prospect for the Panthers among 31 mock drafts, at 39 percent. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh’s quarterback, was the second most selected player at around 26 percent.

How about you, CSR readers? Give us your take in the poll:

Poll Among the five most popular mock draft picks, who would you select? Charles Cross, LT, Mississippi State

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame vote view results 8% Charles Cross, LT, Mississippi State (1 vote)

16% Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh (2 votes)

8% Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (1 vote)

58% Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State (7 votes)

8% Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame (1 vote) 12 votes total Vote Now

Mock draft tracker

2/14 Sports Illustrated (Thompson), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Draft Kings (Simon), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 Athlon Sports (Fischer), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/14 Weekly Spiral (Durgin), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 TWSN (Myers), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 SB Nation (Dator), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

2/14 The Draft Scout (Miller), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Pro Football Focus (Renner), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 NFL Mocks (Schyvinck), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/14 Elite Sports NY (Bamford), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/14 College Football News (Fiutak), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/14 NFL Spin Zone (Gurzi), Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

2/14 The Draft Network (Weissman), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/14 Bleacher Report, Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/13 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/12 Tankathon, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/12 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

2/12 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/11 CBS (Fornelli), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/11 NFL.com (Freland), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/11 Sporting News (Iyer), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/11 Saturday Blitz (Muldowney), Derek Stingley Jr., DB, LSU

2/11 Bleacher Report (Buckley), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/10 San Diego Union Tribune (Brown), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/10 CBS (Edwards), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/10 Primetime Sports Talk (Nia), Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/10 FantasyPros (Yates), Tyler Linderbaum, C/G, Iowa

2/9 DraftWire (Easterling), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/9 CBS (Trapasso), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/9 DraftTek, Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/8 Bleacher Report (Knox), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/8 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Tyler Linderbaum, C/G, Iowa

2/8 NBC Sports Philadelphia (Mulhern), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/8 NFL.com (Zierlein), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/8 SNY (Vacchiano), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/8 Pro Football Network (Mellor), Kenyon Green, C/G, Texas A&M

2/8 Fansided (Weiss), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/7 Draft ID (Oates), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/7 Draft Countdown (Hallam), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 CBS (Wilson), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/7 Player Profiler (Carpenter), Sam Howell, QB, UNC

2/7 AtlantaFalcons.com (Blair), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 Draft Kings, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/7 NJ.com (Franklin), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/7 Pro Football Focus (Galina), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

2/7 NFL Mocks (Edmond), Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia

2/7 Bleacher Report (Tansey), Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/7 Fantasy Pros (Bell), Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

2/6 College Football News (Fiutak), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/6 The Draft Network (Marino), Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/5 Sports Illustrated (Patraw), Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/5 Pro Football Network (Miller), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

2/4 NFL Spin Zone (Gurzi), Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

2/4 CBS (Stackpole) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/3 San Diego Union-Tribune (Brown) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

2/3 CBS (Edwards) Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/3 Fansided (Weiss) Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

2/3 Walter Football Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

2/2 Tankathon Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/2 CBS (Trapasso) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

2/2 Pro Football Network (Broback) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

1/31 Sporting News (Iyer) Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

1/31 CBS (Wilson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/31 Pro Football Focus (Monson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/31 College Football News Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

1/31 Draft Network (Sanchez) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/28 Pro Football Network (Cummings) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/27 Draftwire (Easterling) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/26 DraktTek Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

1/26 The Draft Network (Perez) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/25 NFL.com (Brooks) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

1/24 Draft Countdown (Hallam) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/24 Pro Football Focus (Sikkema) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/24 Pro Football Network (Mellor) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/21 Pro Football Network (Hodgkinson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/21 NFL Network (Jeremiah) Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

1/19 ESPN (Kiper) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/19 Pro Football Network (Olson) Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

1/18 SNY (Vacchiano) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 Draft Countdown (Bosarge) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 Pro Football Network (Olson) Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

1/17 Draft Kings Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/17 PFF (Gayle) Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

1/17 The Draft Network (Crabbs) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

1/15 NY Post (Serby) Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh