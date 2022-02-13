Super Bowl 56 open game thread

The NFL is back in action for one final time with Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., and the matchup between the Bengals and Rams should be quality entertainment. The halftime show is also expected to be one for the ages with Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem performing live.

Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem, Jhene Aiko will sing “America the Beautiful”, Sandra Mae Frank will perform both the national anthem and “America the Beautiful” in sign language, and gospel duo Mary Mary will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing” with the LA Phil’s Youth Orchestra Los Angeles.

As a reminder, below you will find the date, time, TV network and streaming options so you can follow along with the action as it happens live.

NFL Super Bowl 56 schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth)

Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

The Sporting News contributed to this post.