NFL Reacts: Majority of fans think the Rams will win the Super Bowl

The NFL playoffs are down to the final two teams who will face off for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy, and everyone is looking forward to an exciting matchup between the Bengals and Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 13.

This week we asked our Reacts users who they think will win the big game, and the results are in: 57 percent of our users believe the Rams will win and give Matthew Stafford his first championship.

I’m not really surprised to see that result, because the Rams are currently the favorites to win the game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Rams are 4-point favorites to win. The line has fluctuated between 4 and 4.5 points over the last week, but the one thing that hasn’t changed is who oddsmakers believe will emerge victorious. The Rams have been favorites since the lines opened for the Super Bowl, and I don’t expect that to change any time before kickoff on Sunday night.

My official prediction is that the Rams will win, but I won’t be surprised if the Bengals pull off the upset. I think this game could go either way, but the one thing I believe to be certain is the game will be entertaining regardless of who ends up winning.

What do you think, Panthers fans? Who do you think will win the Super Bowl? Are you among the 57 percent who believe the Rams will win, or do you think the Bengals shock the world? Share your thoughts with us!

