The Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 has been announced and it features one of the most important names in the history of the Carolina Panthers: Sam Mills. It seems impossible that a Panthers fan could even hear the name of the franchise and not know of Mills’ legacy, but, in case you are new to the franchise, understand that he was the first heart and soul of this team.

Mills played three season as a linebacker with the Carolina Panthers from their inaugural 1995 season through 1997. He then retired and continued to coach for the team across multiple head coaches until his death in the spring of 2005. Mills made a mark on each and every player he touched, but he changed the franchise forever with a speech during his final season where he implored the team to “keep pounding.”

I never had the privilege of knowing Mills, or even watching him play. For even an echo of his impact, I recommend you read Darin Gantt’s piece about Mills and his Hall of Fame candidacy from this morning. It will help you understand—or remember—what a special part of our history Mills was. As a fan, a player, or even an owner, you can’t touch the Panthers and not be touched, in turn, by the legacy of Sam Mills.

His inclusion in the Hall of Fame was necessary. It’s not that he was a legend in the Panthers uniform—though he was also that—it’s more that he claimed this team and in so doing elevated them above just ‘an expansion franchise’. He was the start of true history for the Carolina Panthers. There is nothing more fitting than him being the first player to enter the hall that fans in the Carolinas can call their own.