Super Bowl picks 2022: Predictions for Rams vs. Bengals

The Super Bowl is live this Sunday from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif., and the Rams are currently the favorites to win. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Rams as 4.5-point favorites over the Bengals with an over/under of 48.5 points. The line hasn’t moved too much since it opened last week, which isn’t really a surprise because these two teams are pretty evenly matched. The Rams have an advantage because their defensive line is better than Cincinnati’s offensive line, but I expect this to be an entertaining game to the very end.

Below you will find the current (as of this writing) game odds and my thoughts on who will win the game. If you keep reading you’ll also find some fun prop bets and odds on the game’s MVP winner, and if you’re interested you can provide your thoughts and predictions in the comments section.

Super Bowl 56 odds

Point spread: Rams -4.5, Bengals +4.5

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +170

My pick: Rams 33 Bengals 21

My heart wants to pick the Bengals because I like to root for the underdog, but I think this is the Rams’ year and Matthew Stafford will finally get his ring. I just don’t think the Bengals will be able to give Joe Burrow the protection he’s going to need to put enough points on the board to keep up with the Rams’ high-scoring offense, and I think Aaron Donald and Co. will feast on the Bengals’ biggest weakness all night long.

As much fun as it is to pick the winner of the big game, it’s even more fun to look at some of the prop bets that are being offered. Below you’ll find a small group of my favorite props for this year’s Super Bowl. As always, all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 56 props

Any kick to hit uprights: Yes +400, No -550

My take: I’m going to say yes. I think at least one kick will hit an upright during the game. Personally, I’m rooting for a last second game winner to doink off the upright before going in because that would be exciting.

Coin toss outcome: Heads -150, Tails -150

My take: Tails never fails, unless it does.

Coin toss winner: Bengals -105, Rams -105

My take: I’ll take the Bengals to win the toss. I don’t know why; just a gut feeling.

Jersey number of first touchdown scorer: Under 23.5 -140, Over 23.5 +110

My take: I’m taking the under because I think Cooper Kupp (10), Odell Beckham, Jr. (3) or Ja’Marr Chase (1) will score the game’s opening touchdown.

Will the Bengals win the coin toss and win the game: Yes +350, No -450

My take: I’m taking the no here because I think they’ll win the toss, but I think the Rams will win the game.

Will the Rams win the coin toss and win the game: Yes +170, No -215

My take: I have to take the no here as well because I think the Bengals will win the toss, but the Rams will win the game. I’m sure they’ll be upset they lost the coin toss as they hoist the Lombardi Trophy, though.

Any non-quarterback to throw a touchdown pass: Yes +1400

My take: As much as I want to see this happen, I don’t think either team will pull out the trickeration section of their playbooks on Sunday.

Any offensive lineman to score a touchdown: Yes +2200

My take: I really hope one of the Hog Mollies finds paydirt, but I wouldn’t put money on it. OK, maybe a few bucks... but nothing too serious.

One of the best prop bets is the game’s MVP winner, and here are a select few of those. If you’re interested, you can see the whole list here.

Super Bowl 56 MVP odds

Matthew Stafford: +100

Joe Burrow: +225

Cooper Kupp: +600

Aaron Donald: +1600

Ja’Marr Chase: +1800

Evan McPherson: +13000

Matt Gay: +20000

Eli Apple: +25000

Eric Weddle: +30000

My take: It’s probably going to be a quarterback unless someone else (like Aaron Donald or Cooper Kupp) has an otherworldly performance, so I’m going to go with Matthew Stafford since I think the Rams will win the game. The winning quarterback is always the favorite to win the MVP award, so I’m taking the easy way out and going with Stafford.

Do you think any of these props will pay out? Who do you think will be the game’s MVP? Which team do you think will walk out the Super Bowl winner? Which team do you want to win? Share your thoughts with us, Panthers fans!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, please consult the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.