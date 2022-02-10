Super Bowl 56: Game time, TV schedule, online streaming, odds and more

The NFL is back in action this weekend with the Super Bowl, and the matchup between the Bengals and Rams should be quality entertainment. Below you will find the date, time, TV network, streaming options and betting lines for the big game. If you’re up for it, feel free to add your predictions of who will win in the comments.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NFL Super Bowl 56 schedule

Date: Sunday, Feb. 13

Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth)

Stream: NBC Sports (tv login req.), Peacock (subscription req.)

Point spread: Rams -4, Bengals +4

Over/Under: 48.5

Moneyline: Rams -200, Bengals +170

Who do you think will win the Super Bowl, Panthers fans? Share your thoughts with us!

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a gambling problem, please consult the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.