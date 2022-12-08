Raiders vs Rams ‘Thursday Night Football’ picks, powered by Tallysight

It’s a weird Thursday night for fans of the Carolina Panthers. Baker Mayfield was released by the team this week and picked up off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams are playing host to the Las Vegas Raiders tonight on Thursday Night Football and Mayfield is expected to see the field after only a couple days with the team.

The 3-9 Rams are out of any contention for the playoffs and are clearly just playing around to see what might be worth their while in future seasons. They don’t play in a division that is as plastic as the NFC South, after all.

The 5-7 Raiders, meanwhile, are also likely out of the running for the playoffs and have been facing calls to fire their head coach, Josh McDaniels, even though he is only in his first season with the team. Raiders owner Mark Davis has reportedly assured McDaniels that his job is safe through 2023, and no owner has ever gone back on their word to a coach about their job security.

This is the incredible product that the NFL is putting on prime time television, or Amazon’s version thereof, this week. If ever there were a time to do your laundry then it is this or any other Thursday evening.

