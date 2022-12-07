Keep Sounding: Panthers waive Baker Mayfield, Seahawks preview

The Carolina Panthers worked their way into the news this week by trading Baker Mayfield. We talk about that before pivoting to a preview of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The rundown:
- The Panthers waived their forming starting quarterback Baker Mayfield
- Mayfield has already found a new home
- Mayfield being claimed by the Rams got Cam Newton trending on Twitter
- The current state of the Panthers quarterback room now
- The Panthers have a date with the Seahawks on Sunday, who are having the opposite luck with their reclamation project at quarterback
- Geno Smith has been shockingly good
- One of the most lopsided trades in NFL history
- The deceptiveness of Kenneth Walker III’s rushing stats
- How the Panthers match up with the Seahawks star wide receiver duo
- The surprising truth about the aforementioned duo
- Score predictions and record update
