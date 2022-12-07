Keep Sounding: Panthers waive Baker Mayfield, Seahawks preview

The Carolina Panthers worked their way into the news this week by trading Baker Mayfield. We talk about that before pivoting to a preview of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The rundown:

The Panthers waived their forming starting quarterback Baker Mayfield

Mayfield has already found a new home

Mayfield being claimed by the Rams got Cam Newton trending on Twitter

The current state of the Panthers quarterback room now

The Panthers have a date with the Seahawks on Sunday, who are having the opposite luck with their reclamation project at quarterback

Geno Smith has been shockingly good

One of the most lopsided trades in NFL history

The deceptiveness of Kenneth Walker III’s rushing stats

How the Panthers match up with the Seahawks star wide receiver duo

The surprising truth about the aforementioned duo

Score predictions and record update

LINK TO SHOW

Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts