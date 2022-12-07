 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keep Sounding: Panthers waive Baker Mayfield, Seahawks preview

The Baker Mayfield experiment has come to an end, but there are still games to be played.

By Jonathan DeLong
The Carolina Panthers worked their way into the news this week by trading Baker Mayfield. We talk about that before pivoting to a preview of the game against the Seattle Seahawks. The rundown:

  • The Panthers waived their forming starting quarterback Baker Mayfield
  • Mayfield has already found a new home
  • Mayfield being claimed by the Rams got Cam Newton trending on Twitter
  • The current state of the Panthers quarterback room now
  • The Panthers have a date with the Seahawks on Sunday, who are having the opposite luck with their reclamation project at quarterback
  • Geno Smith has been shockingly good
  • One of the most lopsided trades in NFL history
  • The deceptiveness of Kenneth Walker III’s rushing stats
  • How the Panthers match up with the Seahawks star wide receiver duo
  • The surprising truth about the aforementioned duo
  • Score predictions and record update

LINK TO SHOW

Listen and subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts

