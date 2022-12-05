Panthers to release Baker Mayfield

The Carolina Panthers are releasing Baker Mayfield. The veteran quarterback will be subject to waivers when the transaction is finalized this afternoon.

Mayfield was 1-5 as a starter with the Panthers. He threw for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. His tenure in Charlotte was not well received by either coaches or fans as his most notable trait as a quarterback was the unparalleled ability to have balls batted down at the line of scrimmage.

The San Francisco 49ers are the quarterback neediest team in the NFL right now, but don’t be surprised if even they don’t put in a waiver claim for Mayfield. His job market is likely to be slow until he can change the narrative of a terrible season in the Carolinas.

This move leaves the Panthers with two quarterbacks on the roster in Sam Darnold and PJ Walker. Both are equally capable of winning and losing games across the NFL and were already the projected starters for the rest of the season. This move does not affect any outlooks for the team in the near term.

It does, however, give Baker an opportunity to tack on with another team in a bid to resurrect his reputation while also guaranteeing that the conditional draft pick they owe to Cleveland for Mayfield will remain a 2024 5th instead of the 2024 4th it could have become.