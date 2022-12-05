‘Monday Night Football’ Week 13 picks, powered by Tallysight

Fans of the Carolina Panthers are in for a treat tonight as two of their most hated division rivals, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New Orleans Saints, are set to face off in prime time. The Bucs are currently sitting in first place of the NFC South with a 5-6 record, while the Saints are nipping at their heals with a fearsome 4-8 record. A Saints wins pulls them within spitting distance of the Bucs going down the stretch of the season and even opens up the division for the also 4-8 Panthers.

Are the Panthers making the playoffs? Absolutely not. But is there a reasonable path to how they could? Yes, and it is truly ridiculous. The NFC South is a hilariously bad division in the NFL this season and literally any team in it could be be forced to represent them in the playoffs. If you’re in the mood for a high draft pick then you should root for the Bucs tonight. If you’re only interested in entertaining football one season at a time then a Panthers fan’s only choice is to root for the Saints. Good luck with that.

