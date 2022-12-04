Panthers open as 6-point road underdogs against the Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers beat the Broncos in Week 12 and then took a week off in Week 13, but the oddsmakers must have forgotten about their dominant win over Denver as the Panthers are 6-point road underdogs against the Seahawks heading into Week 14, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 43.5 points.

The Panthers are 4-8 and are tied for last place in the NFC South, and the 7-5 Seahawks are in second place in the NFC West, so I can understand why the oddsmakers would favor Seattle in this one. The Panthers are also traveling across the country after being off for a week, so it’s not really a surprise to see the Seahawks favored here.

The Seahawks are coming off a win over the Rams in Week 13 and are doing better than everyone expected after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The Panthers are 1-8 this season against teams outside the NFC South, and they have lost the last three straight games against Seattle, so there’s a good chance Panthers fans will be disappointed after this one ends.

