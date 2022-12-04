Panthers open as 6-point road underdogs against the Seahawks

The Carolina Panthers beat the Broncos in Week 12 and then took a week off in Week 13, but the oddsmakers must have forgotten about their dominant win over Denver as the Panthers are 6-point road underdogs against the Seahawks heading into Week 14, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is currently set at 43.5 points.
The Panthers are 4-8 and are tied for last place in the NFC South, and the 7-5 Seahawks are in second place in the NFC West, so I can understand why the oddsmakers would favor Seattle in this one. The Panthers are also traveling across the country after being off for a week, so it’s not really a surprise to see the Seahawks favored here.
The Seahawks are coming off a win over the Rams in Week 13 and are doing better than everyone expected after trading Russell Wilson to the Broncos. The Panthers are 1-8 this season against teams outside the NFC South, and they have lost the last three straight games against Seattle, so there’s a good chance Panthers fans will be disappointed after this one ends.
This week’s odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can also find the odds for every NFL game.
Loading comments...