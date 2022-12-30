Panthers vs Buccaneers Week 17 preview: Three storylines to watch

The Carolina Panthers have had this week’s game marked on their calendars for weeks. Ever since the faltering Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to run away with the division, interim Head Coach Steve Wilks has inspired this team to pull itself together and compete. That competition has led them to a consequential January game for the first time in what feels like forever.

Losing this game puts the Panthers out of the playoff running and has them jockeying next week with half of the league for a top ten pick in the 2023 draft. Winning puts them in command of the NFC South, with a likely date against the Dallas Cowboys in Charlotte for the first round of the playoffs.

This is the first time since 2017 that the Panthers have played meaningful games at the end of the season. That year they lost in the wild card round to the New Orleans Saints.

This would be the first time since 2015 that the Panthers won the NFC South. That year, if you recall, they lost the Super Bowl to Jerricho to the Denver Broncos.

This would be the first time since 2014 that the Panthers made the playoffs with a losing record. That year, the Panthers had a strong finish to their season to eke out a division title with a 7-8-1 record, besting a 7-9 Saints team. That year, they beat the Arizona Cardinals in the wild card round and lost to the top seeded Seattle Seahawks in the divisional round of the playoffs.

This is history that won’t be lost on these Panthers. Instead of following “the Way of the Panther” all the way to a used car lot without ever asking for the CARFAX, this team is being led by a coach who was a part of those 2014 and 2015 teams. Wilks understands what it is to be successful and he understands what is to be underestimated.

Based on public comments from Derrick Brown and others, the players get that difference and want to keep Wilks as their leader because of it. They get that this is a win-or-go-home game and they have all bought in to their coach. That’s step one. Step two is executing under pressure. These are the three things I am watching for to see just how effective this team can be in a true must-win situation.

Clock management

We have seen only a handful of situations where Wilks has challenged a call on the field or otherwise needed to deftly manage an end of game clock situation. These are the calls that head coaches most frequently and visibly get wrong.

Our friends over at Draftkings Sportsbook opened the Panthers as 5.5-point underdogs against the Bucs. That line quickly shifted to 3-point underdogs and now seems to have settled around 3.5-point underdogs. Factoring in the traditional ~3-point edge for home field advantage and that has the oddsmakers assuming this game to be a virtual coin flip.

Wilks’ ability to manage the clock is one of these little until it isn’t skills that could decide if the Panthers even have the opportunity to win the game in the final minutes. It is also a big interview moment where he can show his competency in such a way as to give owner David Tepper added confidence when and if he names Wilks as the permanent head coach after the season.

Pacing and stats

The Panthers offense is on pace or in range to hit a number of milestones that were once written off as lost with the rest of the season. D’Onta Foreman is almost pace to hit 1,000 yards on the season despite having only 37 yards total through the first six weeks. His 86 yards per game since then have him on track for 983 yards on the season. That is one extra big play between the Bucs and the Saints from hitting that 1,000 yard milestone.

DJ Moore has a long shot to keep his 1,000 yard receiving seasons streak alive. Despite the carousel of quarterbacks and offensive coordinators, Moore posted 1,000 yard seasons in each of his first four season. This year is finally threatening to bring that to an end, and no wonder. While Moore has eclipsed 5,000 yards across his first five seasons combined, he only has 761 yards this season.

That leaves him having to average about 120 yards per game over the next two games to reach 1,000. For reference, he has eight games with fewer than 50 yards receiving and only two games over 100.

This is my sneaky way of repackaging the same point that I’ve been making for weeks: at some point the Panthers are going to run into a situation where Sam Darnold is going to have to win a game with his arm. Carolina ran into this problem with the Pittsburgh Steelers and refused to move away from the running game, even when Darnold was looking mildly competent as a passer. They lost a close game and the chance to lock up the NFC South this week because of it.

The Bucs may well stymie the Panthers rushing attempts and force Darnold to throw for any chance of victory. They will most certainly try to do this. The Panthers first half will likely be an attempt to stick to the ground and pound script that brought them here. There are three questions that follow those strategies. Can the Bucs actually stop Foreman & Co.? Will the Panthers ask Darnold to air it out in response? And can Darnold do that without making too many mistakes?

These questions decide not only the Panthers hopes to get into the playoffs, but also their destiny when and if they get there.

It is unlikely that Foreman and Moore will both eclipse 1,000 yards, but either one of them approaching those numbers will certainly imply good news for the Panthers short term aspirations.

Veteran performance

The Panthers welcomed cornerback Josh Norman back into the fold this week after losing Jaycee Horn to a wrist injury against the Detroit Lions. His impact will probably be felt less on the field than in the locker room, as the 35-year old’s veteran leadership isn’t something that will require much conditioning.

The Panthers can give all the glowing reviews they want of Wilks leadership, but he can’t be the only guy in that locker room setting an example. Veteran voices like Norman and Shaq Thompson are going to have to shoulder a heavy burden when facing even a diminished Tom Brady in a high stakes game like this.

Probably few Panthers defenders will be tested like Thompson will be this week, whose responsiblities in the middle of the field will put him at the front of the action in defending both the Bucs running game and Brady’s favorite quick passing concepts.

Thompson has played in plenty of big games with the Panthers before, so we don’t need to worry about this moment being too much for him. Fans do have to worry if the Bucs figure out ways to take advantage of him and the ripple effects that could have across the defense.

Keep your fingers crossed that an aged Brady behind a banged up offensive line will give the Panthers an opportunity to dictate their own plans to the Bucs offense. Otherwise this could be a long, tense game in the finest tradition of the Cardiac Cats of old.